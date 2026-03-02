Anush Agarwalla Impresses At Belgium Dressage Events As Asian Games Qualification Journey Begins

Anush Agarwalla delivered a high-scoring display at the Belgium Dressage Events, posting marks of 68.85% and 70.3% with Floriana and Flynn as he strengthened his bid for Asian Games qualification

Anush Agarwalla performance report Belgium Dressage Events 2026 Floriana Flynn
Anush Agarwalla competing in the Belgium Dressage Events. | Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Aunsh Agarwalla finished fourth with 68.85% on eight-year-old Floriana in Belgium Dressage Events

  • He returned with a stronger 70.3% score aboard Flynn – a big move in his Asian Games qualification campaign

  • Fellow Indian rider Shruti Vora also competed, with Agarwalla posting the higher score in the same leg

Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla produced an impressive performance at the Belgium Dressage Events with Floriana as he begins his qualification journey toward the upcoming Asian Games.

Competing against an accomplished international field, Agarwalla first entered the arena on Saturday with his 8-year-old straight horse, Floriana.

Starting 14th in the order, he delivered a confident performance to secure an impressive 68.85%, finishing fourth overall.

He returned on Sunday riding his 10-year-old gelding, Flynn, where he started fifth and delivered an even stronger performance, earning an individual score of 70.3%.

Crossing the 70% mark underlined both consistency and composure under pressure.

The Belgium Dressage Events form a crucial part of Agarwalla's Asian Games qualification campaign, with two more qualification opportunities remaining in the lead-up to the continental showpiece.

"Making my international debut here in Belgium with Floriana has been a proud and defining moment for me," Agarwalla said in a release.

"The level of competition is extremely high, and it pushes you to be sharper in every movement and transition. I’m very pleased with how Floriana and Flynn responded — they were focused, expressive, and gave me their full trust in the arena.

"We are building toward something bigger with the Asian Games in mind, and this is an important step in that in that journey.” The series also featured fellow Indian rider Shruti Vora, with Anush delivering a higher score in the same leg of the competition.

