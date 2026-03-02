BCCI Approaches Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh For Specialised Camps At Centre Of Excellence

  • BCCI approached Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh for specialised camps at Bengaluru COE

  • Camps will train targeted players close to senior India selection

  • Focus is on preparing emerging prospects through expert mentoring

Former India greats Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh have been approached by the BCCI for specialized camps at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru with the "Targetted Players" asked to attend them.

The list of the targeted players is prepared by the BCCI on the basis of potential senior India prospects who have done well at the age group and first class levels, and have also played for India A and, may be, a few games for senior team.

Former left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan is already in Bengaluru for a five-day camp with the young pacers who could be knocking the doors of senior side or have played a few games for them. It is learnt that the COE's Head of Cricket VVS Laxman approached his former teammates for specialised camps -- four to five days -- to help the Gen-Next of Indian cricket match ready.

"Laxman approached Zaheer, Harbhajan and Anil Kumble for specialised camps. Bhajji is trying to work out the dates for four-five day 'Off-spinners' camp'. He is looking forward to help the upcoming prospects who have done well at the age-group and India A level and work with them.

"This is a welcome initiative where those who have played 100 plus Tests for India are sharing their experiences with Gen-Next," a BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

There is a chance that Anil Kumble, the highest Indian wicket taker across Tests and ODIs, has been requested to hold a wrist spinners' camp.

It is understood that the specialized camps will be held before the start of the Indian Premier League as lot of these players will have to link up with their respective IPL teams. Inviting former greats for specialised camps at the erstwhile NCA started at the time when Jagmohan Dalmiya took charge as BCCI chief.

The likes of Chandu Borde, Erapalli Prasanna, Syed Kirmani have all coached and shared their knowledge with youngsters at various Zonal Cricket Academy (ZCA) camps back in the day.

VRV Singh, Srinath Aravind apply for COE pace bowling coach's job

Former India pacers VRV Singh and Srinath Aravind are among the prominent names who have applied for pace bowling coach's job at the Centre of Excellence.

These are permanent staff positions and VRV and Aravind have both worked at various age group camps at the COE. Both have also completed their various BCCI Level courses.

With the departure of Englishman Troy Cooley, who has attained the age of 60 years, the BCCI is also in search of head of pace bowling at the COE. For the spin bowling department, former India bowler Sunil Joshi is currently at the helm.

