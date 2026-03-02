South Africa Vs New Zealand: Have Kiwis Ever Beaten Proteas In T20 World Cup History?

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram shake hands with New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match 24 between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. AP Photo

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram shake hands with New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match 24 between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. AP Photo