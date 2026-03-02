South Africa Vs New Zealand: Have Kiwis Ever Beaten Proteas In T20 World Cup History?

Have New Zealand ever beaten South Africa in T20 World Cup history? Here’s a look at their head-to-head record, recent results and semifinal matchup in 2026

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
South Africa Vs New Zealand: Have Kiwis Ever Beaten Proteas In T20 World Cup History?
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram shake hands with New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match 24 between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. AP Photo
  • South Africa hold a perfect record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup history, winning all previous meetings

  • The Proteas have already beaten New Zealand once in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026

  • Both teams reached the semifinals after strong Super 8 campaigns, setting up a high-stakes rematch

The semifinal line-up of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has set up a fascinating clash as New Zealand prepare to face South Africa in a high-stakes knockout encounter. Both sides have taken contrasting yet equally impressive routes through the tournament, building momentum at the right time.

South Africa arrive as one of the most dominant teams of the tournament, remaining unbeaten through the Super 8 stage, while New Zealand once again lived up to their reputation of peaking during ICC events. The semifinal also carries added intrigue because the Proteas already defeated the Black Caps earlier in the ongoing tournament, making this a rematch with much higher stakes.

Have New Zealand Ever Beaten South Africa in a T20 World Cup?

The short answer is no. New Zealand have never defeated South Africa in the men’s T20 World Cup. Across four meetings in tournament history, South Africa hold a perfect 4-0 record against the Black Caps, stretching back to the inaugural edition in 2007.

That dominance continued earlier in the 2026 edition when South Africa chased down 175 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, winning comfortably by seven wickets. Marco Jansen starred in that victory as the Proteas reinforced their psychological advantage heading into the knockout phase.

Even in overall T20 internationals, South Africa maintain the upper hand. The two sides have met 19 times in T20Is, with South Africa winning 12 matches compared to New Zealand’s seven victories.

So while New Zealand have historically challenged South Africa in ICC tournaments across formats, the T20 World Cup remains one stage where the Proteas have consistently come out on top.

How South Africa and New Zealand Reached the Semifinals

South Africa’s journey to the semifinals has been built on balance and consistency. Their batting unit, led by aggressive top-order contributions and strong finishing power, regularly posted competitive totals, while a disciplined pace attack ensured early breakthroughs. The Proteas finished the Super 8s unbeaten, underlining their status as one of the tournament favourites.

New Zealand, meanwhile, took a slightly more dramatic path. The Black Caps relied on adaptability, managing crucial wins and navigating tight qualification scenarios to secure a semifinal berth. Known for thriving in knockout environments, they once again demonstrated composure when qualification margins became slim.

Published At:
