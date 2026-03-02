How New Zealand Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals – Recapping Black Caps’ Journey

New Zealand opened campaign with win over Afghanistan and a 10-wicket rout of UAE
Suffered group-stage setback against South Africa but responded with an 8-wicket win over Canada
Super Eight clash with Pakistan washed out; thrashed Sri Lanka by 61 runs to qualify despite a four-wicket loss to England
New Zealand are one of the dark horses of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, sneaking into their third semi-final appearance despite suffering a defeat to England in their last Super Eight fixture.
With their qualification status hanging in the balance, NZ lost by four wickets against England at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27. However, Pakistan’s narrow win against Sri Lanka worked in New Zealand’s favour, sealing a semi-final berth for them at the Green Shirts’ expense.
Now, the Black Caps will face unbeaten South Africa in a heavyweight semi-final clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 4. Before that, let’s look back at New Zealand’s journey to the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand’s Path To Semi-Finals
New Zealand started their T20 World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins in the group stage. The Kiwis beat Afghanistan in the opener by five wickets, chasing down a 183-run target with 13 balls to spare. NZ followed this with a dominant 10-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates.
South Africa then handed Mitchell Santner’s side a reality check with a seven-wicket win. However, NZ bounced back in style with an eight-wicket win against minnows Canada.
The Black Caps’ Super Eight journey began with a washout, with their match against Pakistan in Colombo being abandoned without a ball bowled. NZ then beat co-hosts Sri Lanka by a massive 61-run margin, boosting their net run rate.
As a result, New Zealand qualified for the semi-finals, despite their four-wicket loss against England and Pakistan’s five-run win over Sri Lanka.
Who qualified for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final?
The following teams qualified for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final: South Africa, New Zealand, India, and England.
When is South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will take place on March 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch New Zealand’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final live?
The South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final will be live-streamed on JioHotstar and televised on the Star Sports TV channels in India.