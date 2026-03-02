How New Zealand Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals – Recapping Black Caps’ Journey

New Zealand sealed their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final berth after a tense Super Eight finale, advancing despite defeat to England

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand path to semi-finals
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, second from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Tom Banton during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand opened campaign with win over Afghanistan and a 10-wicket rout of UAE

  • Suffered group-stage setback against South Africa but responded with an 8-wicket win over Canada

  • Super Eight clash with Pakistan washed out; thrashed Sri Lanka by 61 runs to qualify despite a four-wicket loss to England

New Zealand are one of the dark horses of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, sneaking into their third semi-final appearance despite suffering a defeat to England in their last Super Eight fixture.

With their qualification status hanging in the balance, NZ lost by four wickets against England at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27. However, Pakistan’s narrow win against Sri Lanka worked in New Zealand’s favour, sealing a semi-final berth for them at the Green Shirts’ expense.

Now, the Black Caps will face unbeaten South Africa in a heavyweight semi-final clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 4. Before that, let’s look back at New Zealand’s journey to the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand’s Path To Semi-Finals

New Zealand started their T20 World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins in the group stage. The Kiwis beat Afghanistan in the opener by five wickets, chasing down a 183-run target with 13 balls to spare. NZ followed this with a dominant 10-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates.

South Africa then handed Mitchell Santner’s side a reality check with a seven-wicket win. However, NZ bounced back in style with an eight-wicket win against minnows Canada.

Related Content
Related Content

The Black Caps’ Super Eight journey began with a washout, with their match against Pakistan in Colombo being abandoned without a ball bowled. NZ then beat co-hosts Sri Lanka by a massive 61-run margin, boosting their net run rate.

As a result, New Zealand qualified for the semi-finals, despite their four-wicket loss against England and Pakistan’s five-run win over Sri Lanka.

Q

Who qualified for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final?

A

The following teams qualified for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final: South Africa, New Zealand, India, and England.

Q

When is South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final?

A

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will take place on March 4 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 7:00 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch New Zealand’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final live?

A

The South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final will be live-streamed on JioHotstar and televised on the Star Sports TV channels in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Players Fined PKR 50 Lakh Each Following Disappointing Campaign - Report

  2. Rinku Singh Nearly Walks Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat During India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match - Video

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From The Super 8 Stage Ahead Of Semifinals

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Super 8 Stage Before Semifinals?

  5. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  2. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  5. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  2. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  3. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  4. PM Modi chairs CCS meeting; West Asia situation, stranded Indians discussed

  5. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Russia Accuses US And Israel Of Attempted Regime Change In Iran

  2. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  3. When Diplomacy Took A Backseat: How US–Israel Strikes Ended Oman’s Iran Mediation

  4. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  5. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Russia Accuses US And Israel Of Attempted Regime Change In Iran

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis