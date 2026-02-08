Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check toss updates and playing XIs for the fourth T20 International of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, February 8, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Outlook Sports Desk
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG win toss. Photo: X/@ACBofficials
  • Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

  • The decision reflects confidence in their batting depth and an intent to put scoreboard pressure on New Zealand

  • The spin-friendly Chepauk surface is expected to play a key role as the match progresses

Afghanistan and New Zealand lock horns in the first Group D match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, with early momentum in the group at stake.

New Zealand come into the contest after a tough 1–4 T20I series defeat to India and will be desperate to turn the page on their heavy 84-run loss to Afghanistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will take confidence from a 2–1 T20I series win over West Indies last month.

With key New Zealand players such as Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway sidelined by injury or illness, skipper Mitchell Santner faces added pressure at a spin-friendly Chepauk track that could suit Afghanistan’s elite spin attack perfectly.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Published At:
Tags

