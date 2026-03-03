South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

Summary of this article
South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup
The Kiwis have never won a single T20 World Cup against the Proteas
Aiden Markram and co eye back-to-back finale apperances
It's knockout time! South Africa take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday (March 4).
The Proteas -- who lost the 2024 final to India -- are unbeaten, while the Kiwis -- the 2021 runners-up -- relied on net run rate to enter the last four.
The winners of the South Africa vs New Zealand clash will take on either India or England. The two-time champions clash in the second semi-final on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final Match Facts
Venue: Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, West Bengal
Date: March 4, Wednesday
Time: 7:00PM (IST)
Captains: Aiden Markram (South Africa) and Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)
On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf
3rd Umpire: Nitin Menon
4th Umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Head-To-Head Record
This marks the sixth meeting between the two teams in ICC T20 World Cup history. South Africa have dominated this rivalry, winning all five previous meetings.
|Edition
|Venue
|Winner
|Margin
|2007
|Durban
|South Africa
|6 wickets
|2009
|London
|South Africa
|1 run
|2010
|Barbados
|South Africa
|13 runs
|2014
|Chittagong
|South Africa
|2 runs
|2026
|Ahmedabad
|South Africa
|7 wickets
In the inaugural edition, in 2007, hosts South Africa beat the Kiwis by six wickets. They met again in 2009, and the Proteas escaped with a one-run win, followed by 13-run and two-run victories in 2010 and 2014, respectively.
In their group stage meeting of the ongoing edition, South Africa romped to a seven-wicket win thanks to skipper Aiden Markram's unbeaten 86 off 44. They chased down a target of 176 runs in 17.1 overs.
Both teams are chasing their second T20 World Cup final appearance.
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie