South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

This marks the 6th meeting between the two teams in the ICC T20 World Cup, with South Africa leading the head-to-head win/loss record by 5-0

Updated on:
South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know
New Zealand will take on the dominant Kiwi in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens on February 3, 2026. AP Photo
Summary

Summary of this article

  • South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup

  • The Kiwis have never won a single T20 World Cup against the Proteas

  • Aiden Markram and co eye back-to-back finale apperances

It's knockout time! South Africa take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday (March 4).

The Proteas -- who lost the 2024 final to India -- are unbeaten, while the Kiwis -- the 2021 runners-up -- relied on net run rate to enter the last four.

The winners of the South Africa vs New Zealand clash will take on either India or England. The two-time champions clash in the second semi-final on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final Match Facts

Venue: Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, West Bengal

Date: March 4, Wednesday

Time: 7:00PM (IST)

Captains: Aiden Markram (South Africa) and Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf 

3rd Umpire: Nitin Menon

4th Umpire: Rod Tucker

Match referee: Javagal Srinath

South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Head-To-Head Record

This marks the sixth meeting between the two teams in ICC T20 World Cup history. South Africa have dominated this rivalry, winning all five previous meetings.

EditionVenueWinnerMargin
2007DurbanSouth Africa6 wickets
2009LondonSouth Africa1 run
2010BarbadosSouth Africa13 runs
2014ChittagongSouth Africa2 runs
2026AhmedabadSouth Africa7 wickets

In the inaugural edition, in 2007, hosts South Africa beat the Kiwis by six wickets. They met again in 2009, and the Proteas escaped with a one-run win, followed by 13-run and two-run victories in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

South Africa's Marco Jansen, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad - AP Photo
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Weather Forecast, Eden Gardens Pitch Report
New Zealand will take on the dominant Kiwi in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens on February 3, 2026. - AP Photo
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Key Battles And Possible XIs
South Africa's Marco Jansen, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad - AP Photo
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather; What Happens If Match Abandoned?
Kagiso Rabada in action in ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand vs South Africa Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - ProteasMenCSA/X
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of SA Vs NZ
In their group stage meeting of the ongoing edition, South Africa romped to a seven-wicket win thanks to skipper Aiden Markram's unbeaten 86 off 44. They chased down a target of 176 runs in 17.1 overs.

Both teams are chasing their second T20 World Cup final appearance.

South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie

