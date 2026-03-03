India Vs Vietnam Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Begin Campaign Against Golden Star Warriors

India's captain Sweety Devi and head coach Amelia Valverde at the pre-match press conference with Veitnam head coach and captain in Perth on March 3, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

India's captain Sweety Devi and head coach Amelia Valverde at the pre-match press conference with Veitnam head coach and captain in Perth on March 3, 2026. | Photo: AIFF