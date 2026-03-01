India At AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Schedule, Squad, Players To Watch, Prediction – All You Need To Know

India drawn in AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group C alongside Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei
Four direct FIFA Women’s World Cup places available, with two more via intercontinental play-offs
See all you need to know about India at AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 here
The India women’s football team will begin their journey in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Australia. The 21st edition of the continental tournament kicked off on March 1, with Australia beating the Philippines in the opener.
India sealed qualification as one of the 12 participants in the tournament by topping their qualifying group. They won all four of their qualifiers, including a dramatic 2-1 win against the home side, Thailand, with Sangita Basfore scoring both goals.
India have been drafted in Group C along with regional heavyweights Japan, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei.
The Blue Tigresses will be seeking to make history when they play their opening match against Vietnam on March 4. There are four spots available in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2026, with two further spots in the Intercontinental play-offs – making this a crucial test for India.
India at AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Schedule
March 4: India vs Vietnam at Perth Rectangular Stadium (4:30 PM IST)
March 7: India vs Japan at Perth Rectangular Stadium (4:30 PM IST)
March 10: India vs Chinese Taipei at Western Sydney Stadium (2:30 PM IST)
India at AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Squad
India have named a 26-member squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026:
Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.
Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju Yadav, Sarita Yumnam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sushmita Lepcha, Sweety Devi Ngangbam.
Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika Prasad, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Shirvoikar.
Anju Tamang was initially named in the squad, but the 30-year-old midfielder had to withdraw a week before the tournament due to an injury. She was replaced by Karishma Shirvoikar.
India at AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Players to Watch
Panthoi Chanu
As one of the weakest teams on paper, India will need to sit back and soak up pressure for a long time, and goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam will be key in between the sticks. The 30-year-old has been the first-choice goalkeeper for India for the last three years, with 26 caps to her name.
Following trials at Spanish club Malaga, Chanu became the first Indian player to play professional football in Australia after signing for National Premier Leagues Women’s side Metro United WFC, making 14 appearances.
Manisha Kalyan
Manisha Kalyan remains the poster girl of the Indian women’s football project. The 24-year-old forward has already played for Apollon Ladies in Cyprus and PAOK in Greece, becoming the first Indian to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
She recently signed for Peruvian side Alianza Lima, scoring in a 4-1 friendly win over Chile’s Universidad Catolica. With 14 goals in 48 caps for the national side, Manisha will be key for India’s success in the tournament.
Sangita Basfore
East Bengal midfielder Sangita Basfore was the unlikeliest of heroes for India, scoring twice to beat mighty Thailand 2-1 to seal India’s place in the Women’s Asian Cup. The 29-year-old midfield ace has 72 caps to her name, making her one of the most senior members of the Indian contingent and she will be vital in the middle of the park for the Blue Tigresses.
India at AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Head Coach
India will be guided by 39-year-old Costa Rican head coach Amelia Valverde. She has led her country twice in the FIFA Women’s World Cup – including their first-ever appearance in 2015. She has also managed Mexican side Monterrey, winning the Clausura and Apertura titles in 2024.
India at AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Opponents and Prediction
India, ranked 67th in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, are by far the lowest-ranked team in the Women’s Asian Cup Group C. Their opponents are two-time champions Japan (world no. 8), Vietnam (world no. 36), and Chinese Taipei (world no. 40).
Japan, who won the Women’s Asian Cup in 2014 and 2018 and made the semi-finals in 2022, will be favourites to top the group. Nadeshiko Japan remain the only Asian side to win the Women’s World Cup, and are one of the biggest contenders to add a third AFC title to their name.
Vietnam are another strong side, having played in the Women’s World Cup. They made the finals of the SEA Games 2025, where they lost to the Philippines on penalties. Even Chinese Taipei are in good form of late, beating Indonesia and Nepal in friendlies.
To qualify from the group stage, India will need to get good results in their matches against Vietnam and Chinese Taipei, while hoping to shut the gates during the clash against Japan. That might prove enough for the Blue Tigresses to move to the quarter-finals, but they will face a tough test there against one of the other group winners.
The two quarter-final winners will seal direct entry to the Women’s World Cup. The losing sides will move to a play-off in the Asian Cup, with the two winners also sealing a place in the global tournament. The rest will move to the Intercontinental qualification play-offs.