AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw: India Placed In Group B with Japan, Australia, Lebanon

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw: India have been placed in a challenging Group B alongside Japan, Australia and Lebanon, marking their return to the tournament after a 21-year absence

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 draw India Group B details
File photo of the India U17 women's football team. | Photo: AIFF
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India qualified for AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 for the first time in 21 years

  • India placed in Group B, featuring four-time champions Japan, Australia, and debutants Lebanon

  • The competition will be held in Suzhou, China, from May 1 to May 17, 2026

India have been drawn in Group B of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 alongside Japan, Australia and Lebanon. The draw was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The Young Tigresses qualified for the continental tournament for the first time in 21 years after defeating Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan. They will open their campaign against Australia before facing Japan and Lebanon.

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Group B Challenge

Group B is headlined by Japan, who are one of the favourites to win the competition. They were runners-up in 2024, are four-time AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup champions, and won the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in 2014, finishing runners-up in 2010 and 2016.

Australia, eliminated in the group stage in 2024, qualified for the 2026 edition with wins over Singapore and Northern Mariana Islands. Meanwhile, Lebanon will make their tournament debut after beating Kuwait and Iran in qualifying.

In Group A, hosts China were drawn with Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar. Group C features North Korea, South Korea, the Philippines, and Chinese Taipei.

The AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 will be hosted in Suzhou, China, from May 1 to May 17, 2026. The matches will be played at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium and the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, will advance to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will secure qualification for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup 2026 in Morocco, where North Korea are the defending champions.

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Results

  • Group A: China, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar

  • Group B: Japan, Australia, India, Lebanon

  • Group C: North Korea, South Korea, Philippines, Chinese Taipei

