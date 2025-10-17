India Vs Uzbekistan, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Young Tigresses Seal Qualification Style

India, trailing at half-time, faced the prospect of non-qualification. India's head coach, Joakim Alexandersson, had already shown his readiness to make early changes, replacing Valaina Fernandes with Taniya Devi Tonambam in the 21st minute. However, he showcased tactical foresight with an inspired substitution in the 40th minute, bringing on Thandamoni Baskey for Bonifilia Shullai.