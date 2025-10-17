India Vs Uzbekistan, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Young Tigresses Seal Qualification Style

India's U17 women's football team made history by qualifying for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026, defeating Uzbekistan 2-1 in Kyrgyzstan

India vs Uzbekistan match report AFC U17 Womens Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Group G matchday 3
The India U-17 women's football team players celebrate their goal against Uzbekistan in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. | Photo: AIFF Media
  • India qualify for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026

  • Young Tigresses defeat Uzbekistan 2-1 in Bishkek

  • Thandamoni Baskey scores and assists in comeback

  • Uzbekistan initially led with Shakhzoda Alikhonova's goal

India's women's under-17 football team achieved a maiden qualification for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026, triumphing over Uzbekistan with a 2-1 comeback victory. The match took place on Friday, October 17, at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

India needed just a point to qualify for the tournament in China, with a draw being enough. Uzbekistan, however, had taken the lead just two minutes earlier, in the 38th minute, when Shakhzoda Alikhonova scored.

The Young Tigresses opted to play on the counter-attack, with Anushka Kumari's volley from outside the box easily caught by Uzbekistan goalkeeper Mariya Khalkulova. Alikhonova's goal came from a volley that struck the underside of the crossbar before finding the net, giving Uzbekistan their advantage.

India, trailing at half-time, faced the prospect of non-qualification. India's head coach, Joakim Alexandersson, had already shown his readiness to make early changes, replacing Valaina Fernandes with Taniya Devi Tonambam in the 21st minute. However, he showcased tactical foresight with an inspired substitution in the 40th minute, bringing on Thandamoni Baskey for Bonifilia Shullai.

Substitute Baskey Wins It For India

Substitute Thandamoni Baskey equalised in the 55th minute, then set up Anushka Kumari in the 66th minute, completing India's turnaround against Uzbekistan. India recovered from their deficit, though after the interval, the team initially appeared shell-shocked, with their clearances, passes, and build-up seeming hurried.

Thandamoni's swift thinking became vital, and she latched onto an aerial through ball played over the Uzbekistan defence. Sprinting into the box, Baskey initially found her advance thwarted by defender Mariya Dakhova.

However, Baskey showed presence of mind to regain possession from the Uzbekistan defender, cut inside, and score at the near post, bringing India back into the match.

With this victory, India topped Group G with six points, securing their qualification for the AFC tournament in China next year. This marks India's first-ever continental qualification at this age group.

The Young Tigresses last featured in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in 2005, an edition where 11 teams participated directly. India only needed a draw to confirm their place in China.

(With PTI Inputs)

