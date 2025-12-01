AFC Under-17 Asian Cup 2026: Teams Qualified, Draw Details - All You Need To Know

India qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 tournament
16 teams will be participating in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 tourney
Tournament to be held in May next year
The Indian football team made the headlines when they qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 in thrilling fashion by clinching a 2-1 win over Iran in its final Group D qualifying match at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
The Blue Colts had achieved what looked, for long stretches of the match, almost impossible thanks to goals from Dallalmuon Gangte (45+1' penalty) and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam (52') at the EKA Arena. This was after Amirreza Valipoor put the visitors ahead with his 19th minute strike.
With India's entry into the tournament, the 16 teams are confirmed for the marquee tournament.
AFC Under-17 Asian Cup 2026: Teams Qualified
AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026: Draw Details
The draw for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2026.
AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026: Tournament Dates
The AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 will be contested on May 7-24, 2026 in Saudi Arabia.