Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

Islamabad maintained that the IWT remains a binding international agreement with no provision for suspension, despite India placing it in “abeyance” after the Pahalgam attack.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indus River
Indus Waters Treaty
Summary
  • Pakistan said it would raise any Indian development on the western rivers that violates the Indus Water Treaty at political, diplomatic and international forums.

  • Pakistan also rejected India’s terrorism allegations, criticised developments in Delhi.

Pakistan on Thursday said it would raise with India, at the political and diplomatic level, any development activity by New Delhi on the western rivers that violates the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

At the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the IWT remains a binding international instrument and does not provide for its suspension or abeyance.

A day after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 last year, India announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including placing the 1960 IWT in "abeyance".

Brokered by the World Bank, the IWT has governed the sharing and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

Andrabi said any project on the Chenab, Jhelum and Neelam rivers is subject to scrutiny under the treaty and noted that "our Indus Water Commissioner has written on certain projects on Chenab River."

"If there are some developments upstream on Jhelum and Neelam, we would obviously be taking it up with India, at the level of the Indus Commissioner. We may also raise it at the political/diplomatic level, with India and at relevant international forums," he said.

Andrabi also dismissed as "irresponsible and misleading" External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks that Pakistan had been running training camps for decades to support terrorism.

"Once again, India has sought to deflect attention from its own deeply troubling record as a neighbour," he said.

"For smaller states in the region, India, too, has been a source of coercion rather than cooperation, while minorities within its borders face escalating intimidation and repression," the spokesperson alleged.

Responding to a question on the demolition of structures near a mosque in Delhi, Andrabi said Pakistan had taken note of the development and claimed it was not an isolated incident but part of a "very systemic and deliberate campaign."

Published At:
