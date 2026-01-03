Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

Islamabad says India is deflecting from its own role in regional instability.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty
Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty Photo: |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan rejected S Jaishankar’s remarks, calling them irresponsible and misleading.

  • It warned that any unilateral breach of the Indus Waters Treaty would threaten regional stability.

  • The treaty was put in abeyance by India after the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

Pakistan on Saturday criticised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his remarks about the country, claiming that the comments were made to deflect attention from India's own “troubling record” of "promoting instability" in the region.

On Friday, Jaishankar declared that India has every right to protect its citizens from "bad neighbours" and that a nearby nation cannot ask New Delhi to share water if it keeps spreading terrorism within its borders. But he didn't mention any nations.

“Pakistan firmly rejects the irresponsible assertions made by the Indian External Affairs Minister," Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement to media queries.

Once again, India "seeks to deflect attention from its own troubling record" as a neighbour that "contributes to regional instability", Andrabi alleged.

Additionally, he stated that any unilateral breach of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), an international accord reached in good faith and at significant expense, would jeopardise regional stability.

Pakistan will take all necessary steps to protect its rightful rights under the pact, he threatened.

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 was placed in "abeyance" as part of India's retaliatory actions against Pakistan, which began the day after the terror incident in Pahalgam on April 22 of last year.

Related Content
Related Content

Since 1960, the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan have been regulated by the Indus Waters Treaty, which was mediated by the World Bank.

Pakistani commitment to "extend full political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle to realise their right to self-determination" is unwavering, according to Andrabi.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 5 LIVE Scores: Punjab Sweep Past Sikkim By 10 Wickets

  2. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 1st Youth ODI: Lightning Stops Play | IND-U19 268/7 (47.2)

  3. Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Raghuvanshi Falls For 92

  4. Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Washington Sundar Holds Firm As TN Edge Closer

  5. Jharkhand Vs Kerala Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sanju Samson Blazes To Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  5. Tom Vattakuzhy On Kochi Biennale Halt: ‘My Christ Is A Constellation of Values

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  4. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  5. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

  3. Trump Warns Iran: US Will Intervene

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  5. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism