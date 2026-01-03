Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan on Saturday criticised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his remarks about the country, claiming that the comments were made to deflect attention from India's own “troubling record” of "promoting instability" in the region.



On Friday, Jaishankar declared that India has every right to protect its citizens from "bad neighbours" and that a nearby nation cannot ask New Delhi to share water if it keeps spreading terrorism within its borders. But he didn't mention any nations.