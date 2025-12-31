The Politics of Defining Terrorism And Why It Matters

In our lives, we; both as individuals and as groups; have always classified each other. This has occurred throughout history and will likely continue, as it is a natural human tendency. There is no inherent harm in this, as long as such classification is not used to delegitimize or dehumanize others, to erase them from history, or to create a ticking time bomb for future conflict; one that seriously threatens global peace and stability. The danger is especially acute when classifications are based on race, nationality, or religion.