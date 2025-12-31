The Politics of Defining Terrorism And Why It Matters

Israel and its allies routinely label all forms of resistance to their brutal occupation as acts of anarchy, and terrorism.

Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh
Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Politics of Defining Terrorism And Why It Matters
The Politics of Defining Terrorism And Why It Matters IMAGO / NurPhoto
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Every party adopts its own definition of terrorism, and exploits it for narrow political interests

  • If the killing of civilians constitutes terrorism, then this principle must be applied universally 

  • It is imperative to ensure that no one exploits human tragedy or manipulates it for selfish political gain

In our lives, we; both as individuals and as groups; have always classified each other. This has occurred throughout history and will likely continue, as it is a natural human tendency. There is no inherent harm in this, as long as such classification is not used to delegitimize or dehumanize others, to erase them from history, or to create a ticking time bomb for future conflict; one that seriously threatens global peace and stability. The danger is especially acute when classifications are based on race, nationality, or religion.

One of the most alarming examples of this misuse of classification is the approach of colonisers and foreign occupying powers toward the resistance of occupied peoples. They routinely label all forms of resistance to their brutal occupation; an occupation and colonisation against which international law explicitly grants peoples the right to resist; as acts of ingratitude, anarchy, and terrorism. This applies regardless of whether the resistance is military or peaceful; all forms are uniformly branded as terrorism, and treated as justification for the killing and annihilation of occupied and oppressed peoples.

One of the most alarming examples of this misuse of classification is Israel’s, backed by its allies, labelling the Palestinian resistance as acts of terrorism. This applies regardless of whether the resistance is military or peaceful; all such acts are treated as justification for killing and annihilation.

Related Content
Related Content

In this narrative, terrorism is portrayed as being committed exclusively by Palestinians. Meanwhile, the real terror carried out daily by Israeli soldiers and settlers across the occupied Palestinian territories is, at best, described as “adherence to the rules of engagement” or mere “rioting,” and is rarely, if ever, prosecuted in Israeli courts.

From the Israeli perspective, the killing of more than seventy thousand Palestinians, the famine that has claimed the lives of hundreds of children, the total blockade of Gaza, the daily settler attacks fully backed by the occupation army, the mass arrests of thousands without trial, the deliberate killing of detainees in prisons, and the withholding of Palestinian bodies as bargaining chips; acts that are well documented and represent only the tip of the iceberg; are all justified as “self-defence.”

This reality highlights a fundamental problem: every party adopts its own definition of terrorism, and exploits it for narrow political interests. This should serve as a serious alarm bell, demanding collective attention. The international community must urgently work toward a unified, clear, and universally accepted definition of terrorism. This is in the interest of all, because what one side labels “terrorism,” another may describe as “patriotism,” and the reverse is equally true.

For example, from our perspective, the so-called “Hilltop Youth” constitutes a violent and extremist Jewish terrorist organisation, responsible for numerous acts of terror. Yet this designation is not recognised within Israel. Menachem Begin was internationally wanted as a terrorist prior to 1948, only to later be transformed into a national hero, with public spaces and institutions bearing his name, before becoming Prime Minister in 1977. The same trajectory applies to Yitzhak Shamir, who later also served as Prime Minister.

Another crucial issue is the selective application of standards. If the killing of civilians constitutes terrorism, then this principle must be applied universally and without exception. It cannot be enforced against certain peoples while others are exempted or justified.

Under current double standards, throwing a stone at an armoured military vehicle is labelled terrorism, while the burning of Palestinian homes, assaults on residents, and the killing of civilians by settlers are dismissed as mere “riots,” rather than recognised for what they are; organised terror.

History demonstrates that all occupying powers label resistance movements as anarchist, lawless, violent, and terrorist. The great martyr Bhagat Singh was condemned and executed under the same accusation. Countless similar examples can be found across the world.

Today, even H.E. President Mahmoud Abbas is labelled a terrorist, or a “terrorist diplomat,” by Israeli officials, with some openly calling for his arrest. This further illustrates how the term “terrorism” is routinely weaponised to delegitimize lawful resistance and political leadership under occupation.

A burned-out vehicle sits on a dirt road among olive trees in the village of Baita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on November 1, 2025. Tensions have risen in the area as settlers and Israeli forces confront Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season.  - IMAGO / Middle East Images
Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

BY Seema Guha

As long as the international community lacks a unified and clearly defined understanding of terrorism and terrorist acts, every party will continue to claim the right to label others at will. The problem lies not only in the absence of clear definitions, but also in the deepening of divisions among peoples, as well as in the malicious exploitation that such ambiguity enables.

The Zionist movement, through its well-established media arms around the globe, spares no effort to equate Islam as a religion with terrorism worldwide. Many of the movement’s outspoken advocates and amplifiers preach this malicious narrative day and night. Unfortunately, to some extent, they have succeeded, particularly among socialist leaders. This will have a global effect that will spare no one in the future, and could destroy coexistence and the social fabric of many nations around the world.

For the sake of our shared human future, and as long as we believe that the world is one family and that no one is safe until everyone is safe, it is imperative to ensure that no one exploits human tragedy or manipulates it for selfish political gain. It is time for all of us to come together with one loud and clear voice to call for a unified, internationally agreed definition of terror, terrorism, and terrorist acts. Any act or individual falling within the scope and parameters of such a definition must be held accountable.

Leaving the definition of terrorism and terrorists to the discretion of each party is a recipe for the deliberate distortion of terms in the service of narrow and selfish political agendas.

The author is Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India

Views expressed are personal

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Shami Strikes Early For Bengal; Jharkhand vs TN Toss Delayed

    2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Win Coin Toss, Choose To Bowl First

    3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: JHA Eye Win Against TN

    4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: ASM Batting First; Check Playing XIs

    5. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mohammed Shami In Action As BEN Opt To Bowl First

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

    2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

    3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

    4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

    5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

    Badminton News

    1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

    2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

    3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

    4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

    5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

    2. Bhandup BEST Bus Accident Kills Four, Raises Questions on Road Safety

    3. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

    4. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

    5. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

    Entertainment News

    1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

    2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

    3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

    4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

    5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

    US News

    1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

    2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

    3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

    4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

    5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

    World News

    1. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

    2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

    3. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

    4. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

    5. Nation Mourns Khaleda Zia: Tributes Pour In for Bangladesh’s Iron Lady Of Democracy

    Latest Stories

    1. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

    2. ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

    3. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

    4. Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand, 6–7 Feared Dead

    5. Bangladesh Premier League: December 30 Games Postponed After Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Death

    6. BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

    7. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

    8. Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast