Middle East Tensions: 9 Killed In Israeli Raids Across West Bank; Will Win War Against Terror, Says Israel's Official

As tensions in the Middle East region continues to be on the rise, Palestinian officials have said that at least nine persons were killed in the Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.
Israel has been carrying out raids across this region nearly every day since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on the country on October 7 last year.
Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates
Will Win War Against Terror, Says Top Israeli Official
Top Israeli official on Tuesday said that terrorism is a diseases that will not stop unless all like-minded nations fight against it, maintaining that his country will win the war against terror amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East region.
Yakoov Blitshtein, Director General of Foreign Affairs of Israel, said that it was necessary to put an end to terror in Israel and all other places.
"Terrorism is a disease that we must face (fight), not only in Israel but in the entire world. This is a disease that will not stop unless all of us, like-minded countries, fight against it," he said.
Referring to the October 7 attack on Israel, he said that his country is facing difficult times but shall overcome it.
"We will build new cities, new homes and bring back all the citizens to their homes, to their villages, to their kibbutz, to the cities. We will win the war against terrorism," he said.
Israeli Raids Across West Bank Kill 9 Palestinians
Officials claimed that Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday killed at least nine Palestinians and sealed off the volatile city of Jenin.
Jenin's governor, Kamal Abu al-Rub, said on Palestinian radio that Israeli forces had surrounded the city, blocking exit and entry points and access to hospitals, and ripping up infrastructure in the camp.
The Israeli military, meanwhile, had also confirmed its operations in the West Bank cities of Jenin and Tulkarem without revealing any further details.
According to Palestinian Health Ministry, over 600 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the war on Gaza began 10 months ago.
Israel has said that such operations are required to dismantle Hamas and other militant groups and to prevent attacks on Israelis, which have also risen since the start of the war.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said that seven persons were killed early Wednesday in Tubas, another in West Bank city and another two in Jenin.
Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years
A 10-month-old Palestinian boy named Abdel-Rahman Abuel-Jedian, born during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, became Gaza's first confirmed case of polio in 25 years, the World Health Organisation said.
Abdel-Rahman, unfortunately, missed his vaccination because he was born just before the escalation of the war on October 7. The violence forced his family to flee immediately, disrupting the completion of necessary healthcare services.
Health officials in the region had been warning about the possibility of a polio outbreak due to the worsening humanitarian conditions caused by the conflict.
Israeli Military Rescue Another Hostage
The Israeli military on Tuesday said that it rescued another hostage who was abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attacks.
The military said Qaid Farhan Alkadi was rescued from a tunnel "in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip," without providing any other details.
The 52-year-old Alkadi was one of the eight members of Israel's Arab Bedouin minority who were abducted last year. He was working as a guard at a packing factory in Kibbutz Magen.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the rescue operation was part of the army's “daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza Strip,” adding that Israel is "committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to return the hostages.”
Notably, Israeli believes that there are still 108 hostages inside Gaza and that more than 40 of them are dead.