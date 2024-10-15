Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 

Saran provides a fresh take on Raavan. As a director and a writer, he views the entire epic from the ‘Surpanakha perspective.’ He explains the narrative, beginning with how Raavan killed Vidyutjihva in a battle with the Kalakeya Danava clan without even considering that he was taking the life of his sister’s husband. This act by Raavan stays with Surpanakha, who then considers revenge. “Once she comes to know of Ram, Laxman, and Sita, she realises that they are the right people to kill Raavan. She goes to her brother and showers praises on Sita and her beauty in front of him, sparking desire in him. Raavan’s longing for Sita ultimately leads him to abduct her, which makes Ram and Laksman his enemies and ends with them claiming his life. Such an angle is very interesting,” explains Saran.