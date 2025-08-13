Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

The meet between Trump and Putin, set to take place on August 15 is the first between heads of both countries since 2021.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zelenskyy criticises trump putin meet
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that Putin has clinched a “personal victory” by getting invited for talks with Trump in Alaska

  • The Ukrainian President has also rejected withdrawing troops from Ukraine’s  eastern Donbas region

  • Zelenskyy has asserted that the summit would postpone sanctions on Russia which Trump had promised to impose

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has clinched a “personal victory” by getting invited for talks with United States president Donald Trump in Alaska, AFP reported. Zelenskyy has also rejected withdrawing troops from Ukraine’s  eastern Donbas region as part of a peace deal, after Trump’s claim of a possible land swap to end the conflict. 

"We will not withdraw from the Donbas... if we withdraw from the Donbas today -- our fortifications, our terrain, the heights we control -- we will clearly open a bridgehead for the Russians to prepare an offensive," Zelenskyy told reporters.

Russia had voiced its claim on Donbas, which includes the Ukrainian regions of Lugansk and Donetsk, since the war commenced in 2022. 

The meet, set to take place on August 15 is the first between heads of both countries (USA and Russia) since 2021. Zelenskyy had earlier stated his concerns that Ukraine’s absence at the negotiation table will prove detrimental for its interests. The White House, however, has claimed the talks to be “a listening exercise” and a “fact-finding” mission. Prior to the meeting, the Ukrainian president is scheduled to hold virtual talks with Trump and European leaders on Wednesday. 

Zelenskyy has asserted that the summit would postpone sanctions on Russia which Trump had promised to impose if Putin does not end the war. "First, he will meet on U.S. territory, which I consider his personal victory. Second, he is coming out of isolation because he is meeting on US territory. Third, with this meeting, he has somehow postponed sanctions," Zelenskyy said, AFP reported.

EU leaders, particularly from countries bordering Russia or those with memories of Soviet domination, view any formal recognition of Moscow’s conquests as a dangerous precedent. - File photo
EU Leaders Warn Against Changing Ukraine’s Borders By Force Ahead Of US-Russia Summit

BY Outlook News Desk

Despite the upcoming meeting, Russia has advanced its forces in the Donetsk region. Zelenskyy also warned that Russia had made sharp advances near the coal mining town of Dobropillia and was planning new ground assaults on at least three different areas of the front line.

"Russian units have advanced 10 kilometres deep in several spots. They all have no equipment, only weapons in their hands. Some have already been found, some destroyed, some taken prisoner. We will find the rest and destroy them in the near future," he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son