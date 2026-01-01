Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Moscow publishes nighttime footage of a downed Ukrainian drone as "proof" of a thwarted strike on Vladimir Putin's secluded home, escalating tensions just days into 2026, while Kyiv dismisses the evidence as fabricated propaganda.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
ukraine war russia
This photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 15, 2025, shows a view of Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops | Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Video captures drone wreckage and 6-kg bomb in snow, claimed to be Ukrainian Chaklun-V targeting Putin’s residence.

  • Russia calls it “state terrorism” and says the attack justifies a tougher position in ongoing peace negotiations.

  • Ukraine completely denies the story, calling the evidence fabricated and laughable; no independent verification exists.

Russia's Defence Ministry has released what it describes as "chilling" video evidence of a drone it claims was part of a large-scale Ukrainian attempt to strike one of President Vladimir Putin's residences in the Novgorod region, near Lake Valdai, on the night of December 28-29, 2025. The footage, filmed at night, shows a damaged drone lying in snowy woodland, with a Russian serviceman pointing to fragments of what Moscow identifies as a Ukrainian Chaklun-V drone carrying a 6-kg unexploded explosive charge. The ministry claims 91 long-range drones were launched from Ukraine's Sumy and Chernihiv regions in a "carefully planned" operation, all of which were intercepted by Russian air defences, resulting in no damage or injuries.

The release comes amid heated exchanges in ongoing U.S.-led peace talks, with Moscow using the incident to challenge Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's denials and accuse Kyiv of "state terrorism." Russian officials have described the alleged attack as a deliberate provocation that could harden Moscow's stance in negotiations.

The incident has drawn international skepticism, with the EU's foreign policy chief calling it a "deliberate distraction" from genuine peace progress, and U.S. officials reportedly questioning the claims. As the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its fourth year, this latest exchange underscores the fragile state of ceasefire negotiations in early 2026. The video's release has sparked widespread debate online, with pro-Russian accounts sharing it as proof of aggression, while critics label it staged propaganda.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli Kicks Off 2026 With Anushka Sharma, Heartfelt Post Captivates Fans

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26: Keshav Maharaj's Side Register Bumper Win Over Reigning Champions

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 4 Group C Wrap: Sarfaraz Smashes 75-ball-157 For Mumbai; Punjab Beat HP

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Name 15-Member Squad; Naveen, Naib Recalled

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maoist Arms Cache Recovered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

  2. Belonging Without Shelter: What Karbi Anglong And Anjel Chakma’s Death Reveal About The Northeast

  3. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

  4. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  5. Day In Pics: December 31, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia Laid To Rest With State Honours As Thousands Gather In Dhaka

  2. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  3. Putin Orders Expansion Of Ukraine Buffer Zone In 2026, Says Russian General

  4. The Politics of Defining Terrorism And Why It Matters

  5. UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller