Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

This photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 15, 2025, shows a view of Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops | Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via AP

This photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 15, 2025, shows a view of Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops | Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via AP