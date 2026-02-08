Four Indian Students Injured In Knife Attack At Russian University Dormitory

Four Indian students among at least six injured in a knife attack at State Medical University dormitory in Ufa, Russia.
15-year-old suspect, linked to banned NS/WP neo-Nazi group, shouted nationalist slogans and injured two police officers during arrest.
One victim in serious condition; attacker also seriously injured and hospitalised; high-level probe launched by authorities.
Four Indian students were among at least six people injured in a knife attack at a university dormitory in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.
According to PTI, a 15-year-old suspect entered a dormitory at the State Medical University in Ufa and stabbed several students. The attacker also injured two police officers during his arrest and inflicted wounds on himself, the Russian Interior Ministry said.
“The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal.
The Indian Embassy described the episode as an "unfortunate incident" and confirmed that "several persons including four Indian students have been injured." PTI reported that the Embassy is in contact with local authorities, and officials from the Consulate in Kazan are travelling to Ufa to assist the injured students.
The Russian Federal Health Ministry stated in a release that four of those wounded are receiving treatment. One remains in serious condition, while the other three are in moderate condition.
The suspect, also seriously injured, has been admitted to a local children's hospital, the Baza Telegram channel reported.
Authorities in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, located about 1,200 km east of Moscow, have opened a high-level investigation into the attack.
According to the Baza channel, the attacker was linked to a banned neo-Nazi group known as NS/WP. "He belonged to the banned NS/WP neoNazi organisation. During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about (the) Holocaust,” the channel claimed. It also published a photograph showing a Swastika drawn in victims' blood on a wall.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of blood throughout the area, Ren TV reported, with footage showing ambulances transporting the wounded to hospital.
(With inputs from PTI)