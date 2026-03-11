US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

“But as oil gets bid up a little bit because of those constraints coming out of the Strait of Hormuz, we are taking a short-term action to say all this floating Russian oil storage that is around southern Asia, it is China just backed up, China does not treat their suppliers well, so there is a bunch of floating barrels just sitting there. We have reached out to our friends in India and said, 'Buy that oil. Bring it into your refineries'. That pulls stored oil immediately into Indian refineries and releases the pressure on other refineries around the world to buy oil that they are no longer competing with the Indians for in that marketplace,” Wright said.