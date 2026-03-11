US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

Washington says the temporary measure will ease global supply pressure during the West Asia crisis and will not provide significant financial benefit to Moscow

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
US India Russian oil waiver, India Russian oil imports, US 30-day waiver India oil
White House Photo: Getty; Representional image
info_icon

  • The US issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to accept Russian oil already at sea to stabilise global supply during the Iran conflict.

  • Washington said the short-term move will not significantly benefit Russia as it only covers oil already shipped.

  • US officials expect India to increase energy purchases from the United States as part of broader trade and energy cooperation.

The United States has granted India a temporary 30-day waiver to accept Russian oil already at sea, a step Washington says is aimed at stabilising global energy supplies during the conflict involving Iran and will not materially benefit Moscow.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision was taken by President Donald Trump and his national security team as a short-term response to market disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis. According to PTI, the waiver allows Indian refiners to receive Russian crude that had already left ports and is currently on ships.

President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the entire national security team “came to this decision because our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil”, Leavitt said at a White House press conference on Tuesday.

“So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them (India) to accept that Russian oil. And this Russian oil was already at sea. It was already out on the water. So this short-term measure, we do not believe it will provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government at this time,” she said.

Related Content
Strait of Hormuz - WIKI
Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected
Russian oil tanker - AP
BJP Hails US Waiver on Russian Oil Purchases as Success of Modi’s 'Strategic Oil Diplomacy'
US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil - null
US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil
India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, said US President Donald Trump, after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. - PTI
US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties
Related Content

Reported PTI, Leavitt was responding to a question about Washington issuing a 30-day waiver to India to purchase Russian oil as tensions escalate in West Asia.

The US administration said last week that the waiver was being introduced to allow Indian refiners to buy Russian crude in the immediate term amid supply concerns linked to the conflict with Iran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measure was designed to keep global oil flowing while limiting benefits to Moscow.

“President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil,” Bessent had said.

He added that the “deliberately short-term measure” would not provide significant financial benefit to Russia because it only covers oil already stranded at sea.

“India is an essential partner of the United States and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage,” Bessent said.

According to PTI, the move comes after the Trump administration had earlier imposed 25 per cent punitive tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, arguing that New Delhi’s purchases were helping fund Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Last month, the US and India announced a framework for an interim trade agreement. Trump subsequently issued an Executive Order removing the 25 per cent tariffs after India committed to stop directly or indirectly importing energy from Russia and to increase purchases of American energy products.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the waiver is intended to bring already-shipped Russian oil into the market quickly and help stabilise prices during the conflict involving Iran.

“We have implemented short term measures to help keep oil prices down. We are allowing our friends in India to take oil that is already on ships, refine it, and move those barrels into the market quickly. A practical way to get supply flowing and ease pressure,” Wright said in a post on X last Friday.

In an interview with ABC News Live, Wright said global oil supplies remain strong in the long term but short-term market pressures require immediate steps.

“But as oil gets bid up a little bit because of those constraints coming out of the Strait of Hormuz, we are taking a short-term action to say all this floating Russian oil storage that is around southern Asia, it is China just backed up, China does not treat their suppliers well, so there is a bunch of floating barrels just sitting there. We have reached out to our friends in India and said, 'Buy that oil. Bring it into your refineries'. That pulls stored oil immediately into Indian refineries and releases the pressure on other refineries around the world to buy oil that they are no longer competing with the Indians for in that marketplace,” Wright said.

“So we have a number of measures like that that are short-term and temporary. This is no change in policy towards Russia. This is a very brief change in policy just to keep oil prices down a little bit better than we could otherwise,” he added.

Wright also said he and Bessent had spoken with Indian officials about purchasing Russian crude that is currently waiting to be unloaded at Chinese refineries and redirecting it to India.

“The United States' policy towards Russia has not changed at all. India is very clear on that,” Wright said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Asked whether the waiver undermined Washington’s effort to isolate Russia, Wright said it did not.

“It is not,” he said, adding that India has “displaced” Russian oil imports and is increasing purchases from the US, Venezuela and other suppliers.

“India has been a great partner through this. But I did call up the Indians, as did Treasury Secretary Bessent, and said, 'Look, there is a whole bunch of oil that is floating to wait to unload at Chinese refineries'.

“Instead of having it wait six weeks to unload there, let us just pull that oil forward, have it land in Indian refineries and tamp this fear of shortage of oil, tamp the price spikes and the concerns we see in the marketplace. It is just a pragmatic effort that has a short time span. No change in policy towards Russia,” Wright said.

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

  2. Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals’ Creative IPL 2026 Announcement - Video

  3. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  4. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  5. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  2. Remembering Vinod Mehta On His 11th Death Anniversary: The Maverick Editor Who Redefined Indian Journalism

  3. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  4. Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

  5. Day One In Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens With ‘Vande Mataram

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns

  3. Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei

  4. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-3 Chinese Taipei Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Crash Out After Third Straight Defeat

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900