India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

What If India Win 1-0?

A rare occasion but if India do win 1-0 they would still exit unless Japan thrash Vietnam 11-0 or more. A complex situation for the Blue Tigresses if they do win 1-0 assuming Japan do not win by 11 0r more goals against Vietnam then the likes of India, Chinese Taipei and Vietnam will be tied on points and goal difference. The next consideration would be the goal difference where the Blue Tigresses will be behind Vietnam.