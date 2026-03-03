India Vs Vietnam LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action

India vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Know all about the Matchday 1 fixture in Perth, including team news, predicted lineups, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India vs Vietnam live streaming AFC women’s Asian Cup 2026 matchday 1 team news lineups
The senior India women's football team poses for a photograph ahead of the friendly against Zvezda-2005 Perm. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face Vietnam in their Group C opener at Perth Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday

  • The Blue Tigresses have qualified for the Women’s Asian Cup on merit for the first time

  • Head coach Amelia Valverde has named a full-strength 26-player squad; Anju Tamang withdrawn

India begin their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 journey when they take on Vietnam in a Group C fixture at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. This marks the first time that the Blue Tigresses have qualified for the Women’s Asian Cup on merit.

With four direct entries for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 available for the semi-finalists, India will look to secure a positive result against Vietnam. The Golden Star Warriors, ranked 36th in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, have the experience of playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Blue Tigresses are the lowest-ranked team in Group C and will look to get good results against Vietnam and Chinese Taipei before facing World Cup winners Japan.

India vs Vietnam, AFC Champions League 2026: Team News

India have named a strong 26-member squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026. This is the strongest squad available to head coach Amelia Valverde. However, one key player who is absent from the roster is Anju Tamang, who pulled out due to injury.

India vs Vietnam, AFC Champions League 2026: Predicted Lineups

India Predicted XI: Panthoi Chanu; Sarita Yumnam, Sweety Devi, Shilky Devi, Sanju Yadav; Sangita Basfore, Babina Devi, Aveka Singh; Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Soumya Guguloth.

Related Content
India head coach Amelia Valverde and captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam in the pre-match press conference of the AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Vietnam in Perth on March 3, 2026. - null
India Vs Vietnam, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: 'New Opportunity For Us', Says Blue Tigresses Coach Ahead Of Opener
India's captain Sweety Devi and head coach Amelia Valverde at the pre-match press conference with Veitnam head coach and captain in Perth on March 3, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
India Vs Vietnam Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Begin Campaign Against Golden Star Warriors
The Indian women's football team celebrates a goal against Iraq in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. - AIFF Media
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Well Do You Know The Indian Team? Here's A Breakdown Of The Entire 26-Member Squad
File photo of the India women's national football team. - | Photo: AIFF
India At AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Schedule, Squad, Players To Watch, Prediction – All You Need To Know
Related Content

Grace Dangmei may slot in place of Soumya if the head coach prefers experience, while Lynda Kom will certainly come on in the second half to stretch the Vietnamese defence.

Two members of India’s midfield – Babina Devi and Aveka Singh – are relatively inexperienced on the international stage, but they will likely start to provide energy in the middle of the park.

India vs Vietnam, AFC Champions League 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the India vs Vietnam, AFC Champions League 2026 match being played?

A

The India vs Vietnam, AFC Champions League 2026 match will be played at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live online in India?

A

The India vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live broadcast in India?

A

The India vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

  2. Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England Semi-Final Uncertainties: What Happens If IND V ENG T20 World Cup Knockout Match Gets Abandoned?

  5. War Cloud Looms Over Pakistan's Tour Of Bangladesh 2026 - Here's What We Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  4. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  5. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Carney In India: Amid Global Uncertainty, India And Canada Rebuild Bridges

  3. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  4. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz, Iranian Strikes Kill 3 In UAE

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz, Iranian Strikes Kill 3 In UAE

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List