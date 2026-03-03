India Vs Vietnam LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action

Summary of this article
India begin their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 journey when they take on Vietnam in a Group C fixture at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. This marks the first time that the Blue Tigresses have qualified for the Women’s Asian Cup on merit.
With four direct entries for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 available for the semi-finalists, India will look to secure a positive result against Vietnam. The Golden Star Warriors, ranked 36th in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, have the experience of playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
The Blue Tigresses are the lowest-ranked team in Group C and will look to get good results against Vietnam and Chinese Taipei before facing World Cup winners Japan.
India vs Vietnam, AFC Champions League 2026: Team News
India have named a strong 26-member squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026. This is the strongest squad available to head coach Amelia Valverde. However, one key player who is absent from the roster is Anju Tamang, who pulled out due to injury.
India vs Vietnam, AFC Champions League 2026: Predicted Lineups
India Predicted XI: Panthoi Chanu; Sarita Yumnam, Sweety Devi, Shilky Devi, Sanju Yadav; Sangita Basfore, Babina Devi, Aveka Singh; Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Soumya Guguloth.
Grace Dangmei may slot in place of Soumya if the head coach prefers experience, while Lynda Kom will certainly come on in the second half to stretch the Vietnamese defence.
Two members of India’s midfield – Babina Devi and Aveka Singh – are relatively inexperienced on the international stage, but they will likely start to provide energy in the middle of the park.
India vs Vietnam, AFC Champions League 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India vs Vietnam, AFC Champions League 2026 match being played?
The India vs Vietnam, AFC Champions League 2026 match will be played at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live online in India?
The India vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.
Where to watch the India vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live broadcast in India?
The India vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.