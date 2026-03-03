India Vs Vietnam, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: 'New Opportunity For Us', Says Blue Tigresses Coach Ahead Of Opener
Ahead of India's AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 campaign opener against Vietnam at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Amelia Valverde said that this tournament represented "a new opportunity" for the Blue Tigresses. India – led by Sweety Devi Ngangbam – are appearing in the Women's Asian Cup for the first time on merit, and they have a chance to secure a place in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil if they qualify for the semi-finals. "There are no coincidences in life, though, and we are back here again with a chance to prove ourselves," Valverde said in the pre-match press conference. However, they will first need to overcome Vietnam, who played in the 2023 Women's World Cup and will be led by their long-serving head coach, Mai Duc Chung.
