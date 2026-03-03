Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

Summary of this article
RCB will host five IPL 2026 home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Two remaining home games will be played in Raipur as per prior commitment
The franchise thanked Karnataka authorities for supporting their return to home ground
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five of their IPL 2026 home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the franchise confirmed on March 3. The announcement ends months of uncertainty and comes after close coordination between the team, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and state authorities to ensure infrastructure and safety measures were met.
The franchise also confirmed two remaining home fixtures will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, respecting prior commitments. RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said the move restores the team’s connection with its core supporters and underlines the importance of playing in front of the passionate Bengaluru crowd.
“The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive. The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game. Our fans have stood by us unconditionally, and they deserve the opportunity to watch their team compete at home.” Mennon said.
“After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible.” He added.
Homecoming After a Historic and Tragic Run
The return to Chinnaswamy follows a landmark period for Royal Challengers Bengaluru: the side claimed their first-ever IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in June 2025, ending an 18-year wait for the trophy. The dramatic final, and the celebrations that followed, quickly became part of the club’s modern folklore.
Those celebrations, however, were marred by tragedy when a crowd crush outside Chinnaswamy during victory gatherings led to multiple deaths and dozens injured, prompting a review of crowd-management protocols and temporary restrictions on matches at the venue.
Authorities and the franchise say those issues have been addressed through upgraded safety plans and tighter coordination, paving the way for the five-match schedule.
What’s Ahead: Expectations and The Road To Defending the Title
On the playing front, RCB enter IPL 2026 as defending champions with a core largely intact. The franchise retained the bulk of last season’s squad and supplemented it during the auctions, keeping experienced match-winners like Virat Kohli in the middle order while adding depth to both batting and bowling departments.
Home advantage at Chinnaswamy will be seen as a significant boost: historically a batting-friendly ground with short square boundaries, it suits RCB’s aggressive approach.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad For IPL 2026:
Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Phil Salt (England), Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Krunal Pandya, Yash Dayal, Tim David (Australia), Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell (England), Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka), Romario Shepherd (West Indies), Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh.
Why are RCB playing only five home matches in Bengaluru?
Two games were pre-committed to Raipur, so only five are scheduled at Chinnaswamy.
What happened after RCB’s IPL 2025 title win?
A stampede during celebrations led to casualties and stricter safety reviews.
When will RCB host matches in Bengaluru?
They will play five league-stage home games at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2026.