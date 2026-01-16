IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Install AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

KSCA to install 300-plus AI cameras at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
This comes after the stadium saw a tragic stampede that claimed lives
In a formal communication to the KSCA, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety.
The solution leverages advanced analysis of video, audio and text data to accelerate investigations and enable faster, more accurate decision-making. Its real-time AI video analytics capability enables early detection of incidents such as violence, unauthorised access and intrusion, facilitating swift and effective law-enforcement response.
RCB has further committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately INR 4.5 crore.
RCB has partnered with Staqu, a technology company with a proven track record in enhancing public safety through automation and data-driven intelligence. Staqu’s state-of-the-art facial recognition technology and intelligent monitoring of objects, crowd, perimeters and vehicles has assisted many State Police forces in their regular monitoring and investigations.
The integration of this advanced technology will elevate crowd management standards and reinforce a safe, secure and seamless matchday experience for all fans.
Chinnaswamy Stadium has not hosted a match since the tragic stampede on June 4 last year during celebrations for RCB's maiden IPL title. The incident claimed 11 lives and triggered widespread criticism of crowd control arrangements.
The aftermath of the incident saw the stadium dropped from the host list for the recently concluded Women's World Cup. Moreover, the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches were too held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence instead of the former.