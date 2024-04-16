Royal Challengers Bengaluru, earlier known as Royal Challengers Bangalore, have competed in all 16 seasons of the Indian Premier League, but are yet to win the title. Their female counterparts, led by Smriti Mandhana, won the second edition of Women's Premier League on March 17, 2024. RCB Men will be captained by Faf du Plessis in IPL 2024 and coached by Andy Flower. They will play their first match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.