Chhattisgarh Villager Receives Calls From Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers After SIM Card Mix-Up

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar (right) and Virat Kohli hold the Indian Premier League 2025 trophy during the team's victory lap at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar (right) and Virat Kohli hold the Indian Premier League 2025 trophy during the team's victory lap at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI