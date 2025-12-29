Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

The man was not just a larger-than-life superstar; his no-holds-barred and never off-the-record quotes were also the reason journalists chased after him. I did too and despite being fobbed off by a string of excuses—from an unavoidable shoot and a sudden trip to Delhi for a political meeting to a friend who had just dropped by—I religiously called him every few days for almost three months. Then, one day, I was told, “Saab ghar pe nahin hai (Sir, is not at home).” By then I knew his voice too well to mistake him for the house help, and it broke my heart that he couldn’t even be bothered to think of a bahana (excuse). So, I also didn’t bother to ask when I should call back knowing I never would.