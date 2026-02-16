Abhishek Bachchan Confirms King Film Role, Unveils New Look For SRK Starrer

The actor has confirmed his involvement in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, revealing that his recent hairstyle change is for the film.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
King
Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Being A Part Of SRK'S King Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • Abhishek Bachchan confirms King movie role.

  • New look revealed for Shah Rukh Khan film.

  • Siddharth Anand directs star-studded King.

Abhishek Bachchan King movie buzz has finally been put to rest. The actor has confirmed that his recent transformation is indeed for his role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. Speaking at a public event, Bachchan acknowledged the speculation around his appearance and revealed that he is currently shooting for the project.

During an interaction at the Global Business Summit 2026, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed King without divulging details about his character. He admitted that the noticeable hairstyle shift was intentional and tied directly to the film. While he chose to keep the storyline under wraps, his brief confirmation was enough to ignite fresh excitement around the Shah Rukh Khan King film update.

King movie latest news and cast update

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King brings together a powerful ensemble led by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also features Suhana Khan, marking her big-screen debut, along with Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Industry reports suggest a large-scale action thriller mounted on a grand canvas.

The project marks Siddharth Anand’s second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan, which crossed over 1,000 crore worldwide. That success has naturally amplified expectations for King.

Abhishek Bachchan’s new look sparks speculation

Abhishek Bachchan’s new look for King has led to widespread fan theories. On social media, viewers compared the anticipation to his performance in Yuva, with some even hoping to see him portray a layered antagonist. Though there is no official word on whether he plays a villain, the conversation reflects strong curiosity about his character arc.

The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated for a theatrical release in December 2026. With Shah Rukh Khan headlining and Abhishek Bachchan confirming King, the project has quickly become one of the most talked-about Bollywood breaking news stories of the year.

Published At:
