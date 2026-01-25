King Release Date Announced: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is 'Ready To Roar' In December 2026, Watch New Teaser

Shah Rukh Khan's King release date has been announced with a new teaser. It will arrive in December this year.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
King release date announced
Shah Rukh Khan in King Photo: X
Summary
  • Shah Rukh Khan's King has locked its release date for December 2026.

  • King's release date was announced with a new teaser.

  • King marks SRK and Siddharth Anand's reunion after the blockbuster Pathaan.

King is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It marks his return to the big screen after Dunki (2023). Khan is set to deliver yet another blockbuster with King. The release date of King has been announced, following which the excitement among fans became tenfold. King will arrive in cinemas this December. Check out the release date here.

King release date announced

After much anticipation, the makers of King announced its release date on Saturday (January 24). Shah Rukh also shared it on social media with a brief teaser. It will hit the screens on December 24, 2026.

"#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas," wrote the actor while sharing the teaser video and King's release date.

The new teaser gave us a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's detailed look as the King. He can be seen in a fiery and blood-soaked avatar. He delivers a powerful dialogue, "Darr nahi, deshshat hoon. (I am not fear, I am terror)."

On the occasion of SRK's 60th birthday, makers unveiled the first look of the superstar with a teaser.

It showed his character delivering deadly punches and making a gang of baddies explode, with his voiceover saying, "Kitne khoon kiye yaad nahi. Woh acche log the ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unke aakhon main ehsaas dekha ki yeh unki aakhri saas hain aur mai uski wajah (I don't remember how many murders I have committed. I didn't ask if they were good people or bad. Just saw in their eyes that it was their last breath and I am the reason)."

King marks SRK and the War director's reunion after the blockbuster Pathaan (2023).

It also stars Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan. Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Akshay Oberoi, among others, are also part of the cast.

Published At:
