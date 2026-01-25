King Release Date Announced: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is 'Ready To Roar' In December 2026, Watch New Teaser

King is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It marks his return to the big screen after Dunki (2023). Khan is set to deliver yet another blockbuster with King. The release date of King has been announced, following which the excitement among fans became tenfold. King will arrive in cinemas this December. Check out the release date here.