Jailer 2 Villain Revealed: Jatin Sarna Opposes Rajinikanth, SRK To Shoot In March

Jatin Sarna steps in as the new face of conflict in Jailer 2.
Shah Rukh Khan is expected to join the shoot for a brief but key appearance in March.
The Rajinikanth-led sequel is eyeing a mid-2026 theatrical arrival.
The spotlight on Jailer 2 has shifted to its antagonist, with Jatin Sarna confirmed as the main villain in the Rajinikanth starrer. Jailer 2 villain actor has reportedly completed his portions, marking a significant milestone in the film’s production.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel builds on the success of the 2023 blockbuster and raises expectations with a stronger face-off at its centre. Sarna, who joined the shoot last August, described the role as layered and challenging. Stepping into a large-scale commercial entertainer, he called it a turning point in his career.
Jatin Sarna as Jailer 2 antagonist
Known for his breakout role in Sacred Games, Jatin Sarna now finds himself in direct opposition to Rajinikanth on the big screen. Reports suggest his character is not a one-note villain but a central force driving the sequel’s conflict.
A recent photo of Sarna with Rajinikanth from the sets has already sparked excitement among fans. Industry insiders believe the clash between hero and antagonist will be one of the film’s biggest highlights.
Shah Rukh Khan cameo buzz intensifies
Adding to the hype, strong buzz surrounds a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, the superstar is expected to shoot his extended cameo for about a week in March. If confirmed, this will mark another collaboration between Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan after Ra.One.
The sequel also features an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Shivarajkumar and Vinayakan. Filmed across multiple locations, the project is currently in its final stages of post-production.
Jailer 2 is expected to hit theatres in June 2026.