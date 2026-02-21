Jailer 2 Villain Revealed: Jatin Sarna Opposes Rajinikanth, SRK To Shoot In March

Jailer 2 villain actor Jatin Sarna has wrapped his portions opposite Rajinikanth, while buzz grows around Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo shoot in March for Nelson Dilipkumar’s action sequel.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jailer 2
Shah Rukh Khan's role in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jatin Sarna steps in as the new face of conflict in Jailer 2.

  • Shah Rukh Khan is expected to join the shoot for a brief but key appearance in March.

  • The Rajinikanth-led sequel is eyeing a mid-2026 theatrical arrival.

The spotlight on Jailer 2 has shifted to its antagonist, with Jatin Sarna confirmed as the main villain in the Rajinikanth starrer. Jailer 2 villain actor has reportedly completed his portions, marking a significant milestone in the film’s production.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel builds on the success of the 2023 blockbuster and raises expectations with a stronger face-off at its centre. Sarna, who joined the shoot last August, described the role as layered and challenging. Stepping into a large-scale commercial entertainer, he called it a turning point in his career.

Jatin Sarna as Jailer 2 antagonist

Known for his breakout role in Sacred Games, Jatin Sarna now finds himself in direct opposition to Rajinikanth on the big screen. Reports suggest his character is not a one-note villain but a central force driving the sequel’s conflict.

KH X RK: Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth Officially Reunite - X
Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan Reunite For KH X RK, Retro Swag Poster Out

BY Aishani Biswas

A recent photo of Sarna with Rajinikanth from the sets has already sparked excitement among fans. Industry insiders believe the clash between hero and antagonist will be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Shah Rukh Khan cameo buzz intensifies

Adding to the hype, strong buzz surrounds a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, the superstar is expected to shoot his extended cameo for about a week in March. If confirmed, this will mark another collaboration between Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan after Ra.One.

Related Content
Related Content
Netflix Drops Trailer For Psychological Thriller Accused - Netflix
Accused Trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma And Pratibha Ranta’s Marriage Shaken By Allegations

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The sequel also features an ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Shivarajkumar and Vinayakan. Filmed across multiple locations, the project is currently in its final stages of post-production.

Jailer 2 is expected to hit theatres in June 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Kim Garth Sends Dangerous Shafali Varma Back

  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  3. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Rival AI Chiefs Share Awkward Spotlight Moment at India Summit

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  5. Big Boost To ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ In Nellore

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: ESP Strike Again To Take 2–0 Lead Vs Hardik’s IND