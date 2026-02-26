Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Share First Pics From Udaipur Wedding

Virosh wedding: In keeping with their traditions and roots, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda chose to have two different ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding and a Kodava ceremony.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Virosh wedding pics
Rasmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding pics Photo: Instagram/Vijay Deverakonda
Summary
  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding pics are finally out.

  • The newlyweds looked stunning in their wedding outfits.

  • In keeping with their traditions and roots, the couple chose to have two different ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding and a Kodava ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally treated their fans with what they’ve been waiting for, with their official wedding pics on social media. Rashmika and Vijay's wedding, titled 'The Wedding of VIROSH', was held at Udaipur's ITC Mementos on Thursday (February 26). It was an extremely private affair with only their families and close ones in attendance.

Ever since the couple left for Udaipur for their destination wedding, people have been watching with prying eyes for the pics and videos from their pre-wedding festivities and nuptials. The newlyweds have now officially shared their wedding pics on their social media handles.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are now married - Instagram
VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Are Now Married

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rashmika-Vijay's wedding pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda exchanged vows in two wedding ceremonies to honour their roots. The first ceremony took place in a traditional Andhra ceremony in the morning, followed by another ceremony performing wedding rituals according to Kodava customs.

Both shared dreamy wedding pics and videos from the Udaipur wedding alongside heartfelt posts for each other.

Vijay Deverakonda's wedding post

"One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me.
Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️26.02.2026 (sic)," wrote the actor.

Rashmika introduces Vijay as her "husband"

"The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! 🤍The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! 🤍(sic)."

Read the full post here.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Enjoy Their Haldi - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start With Haldi Ceremony; Inside Pics Go Viral

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

From dating to tying the knot

The couple have dated for nearly eight years, but never publicly confirmed the relationship. It was only recently that they confirmed it while announcing their wedding. In a heartfelt post, they thanked fans and followers for their constant support and named their wedding 'The Wedding of Virosh', the moniker given lovingly by their fans.

