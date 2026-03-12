Actor Hari Murali Passes Away At 27: Former Child Artist, Known For Roles In Rasikan, Annan Thampi, Found Dead

Summary of this article
Trigger Warning: This story contains mentions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact these numbers.
Helpline: iCall (9152987821) or AASRA (+91-22-27546669) — Available 24/7.
Hari Murali, former child actor, was found dead at his residence in Annur village in Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala, as per reports. He passed away on Thursday morning (March 12) at the age of 27. Murali starred in several Malayalam movies, such as Rasikan, Annan Thampi, and Madambi, and also co-starred with Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Dileep.
Hari Murali's death
Reports claim that Hari Murali died by suicide. His body is at the Payyannur Baby Memorial Hospital morgue.
Who was Hari Murali?
According to On Manorama, Hari was the son of theatre artist and actor K A Murali, and Prasanna. He originally hailed from Ernakulam, but was in Annur at the time of his death.
Hari Murali was one of the adorable child artists who worked in TV serials before appearing in films. He worked in around 40 television serials, such as Kuttichathan and Kayamkulam Kochunni.
In films, Hari shared the screen with several big Malayalam stars. He appeared with Malalayam superstar Mammootty in 2008's Annan Thampi, and co-starred with Dileep in Rasikan (2004).
Ulakam Chuttum Valiban, Don, and Pattanathil Bhootham, are some of his other notable Malayalam films. He also featured in the 2015 film Amar Akbar Anthony, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.
After starring in around 50 films as a child artist, Hari Murali worked as a VFX artist.
He pursued a degree in Visual Effects and Animation at a Bengaluru institution and worked in VFX at a company in Ernakulam, and contributed to the visual effects work in Malayalam cinema.
His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the state.