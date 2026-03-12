Actor Hari Murali Passes Away At 27: Former Child Artist, Known For Roles In Rasikan, Annan Thampi, Found Dead

Hari Murali, former child actor, was found dead at his residence in Annur village in Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala, as per reports. He passed away on Thursday morning (March 12) at the age of 27. Murali starred in several Malayalam movies, such as Rasikan, Annan Thampi, and Madambi, and also co-starred with Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Dileep.