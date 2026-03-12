Pennu Case OTT Release: Where To Watch Nikhila Vimal-Starrer Crime Comedy

Summary of this article
Pennu Case OTT release date update: Malayalam movie Pennu Case, starring Nikhila Vimal in the lead role, has started streaming on a leading OTT platform without any prior announcement. Directed by debutant Febin Sidharth, the crime comedy was released in theatres on January 10 and opened to mixed reviews. Now, two months after its theatrical release, it has made its digital debut.
Here's where you can watch Pennu Case online.
Where to watch Pennu Case on OTT
Pennu Case is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It premiered on March 11, 2026. As of now, the film is only available to watch in its original Malayalam version.
Watch the trailer here.
Pennu Case story
The story is inspired by real-life incidents, and it revolves around a fraud woman Rohini (Nikhila) who cheats men across Kerala and Karnataka by posing as a bride under multiple identities. Her fraud scheme doesn't last long and is caught, with an investigation being launched.
Her wedding in Kannur is interrupted by defrauded grooms, and CI Manoj (Hakkim Shajahan) investigates her, bringing twists and turns to the narrative with comedy and light-hearted moments.
Pennu Case cast
Apart from Nikhila, Pennu Case also stars Hakim Shahjahan, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, Irshad Ali, P P Kunhikrishnan and Hari Pathanapuram in supporting roles.
Sidharth and Reshmi Radhakrishnan wrote the screenplay, with additional screenplay and dialogues by Jyothish M, Sunu V and Ganesh Malayath. Shinoz has handled the cinematography and music is composed by Ankit Menon. Shameer Muhammed has served as the editor.