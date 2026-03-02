The Chic Cartel: Autonomy, Control And Morally Ambiguous Women

Although motherhood remains one of the few frameworks that allows for female violence to be culturally intelligible. Often equated with goddesses Kali and Durga, these figures become the duality of the fierce and the nurturing. Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan) in Kahaani (2012), despite donning a baby bump, came to the city of Kolkata with a larger mission—to avenge her husband’s death. In Kahaani (2012), Sujoy Ghosh positions his protagonist as an instrument of deferred justice, as she acquires an almost spectral authority. Set against the sacred temporality of Durga Pujo, Vidya emerges as both witness and reckoning, reclaiming justice long denied to her. Similarly, in Mom (2017), Devki Sabarwal (Sridevi) orchestrates the killing of her daughter’s rapists after multiple institutional failures. Her violence is aimed at restoring moral equilibrium within a system incapable of protecting the vulnerable. The narrative grants legitimacy because maternal care precedes criminal action. Women also function as rehabilitators of the larger structure of justice—often vigilantes who operate maternally, yet, also protect their communities.