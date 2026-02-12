Raakshasa OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Kannada Psychological Crime Thriller

Raakshasa OTT release date and platform. Headlined by Vijay Raghavendra, the seven-episode psychological crime thriller also stars Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Raakshasa OTT
Raakshasa OTT release date out Photo: Zee5
The trailer for the upcoming Kannada series Raakshasa has been unveiled. It is written by Suhan Prasad and Apoorva and directed by Suhan Prasad. Headlined by Vijay Raghavendra, the series also stars Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith. The seven-episode psychological crime thriller is narrative-driven by psychology and crime. It is all set to premiere on a leading OTT platform.

When and where to watch Raakshasa on OTT

The series will premiere on Zee5 on February 20, 2026. Set along the banks of the Malaprabha River in North Karnataka, Raakshasa follows a cop investigating a series of alleged crocodile attacks and discovers that it is far darker, with folklore, faith, and crime intersecting.

Raakshasa trailer

The trailer shows Sub-Inspector Hanmappa investigating crocodile attacks near the Yellamma temple in Savadatti. As the investigation proceeds, it turns into a psychological maze, forcing Hanmappa to question not just the crime, but the faith involving folklore.

Speaking about the trailer, Raghavendra said, “Raakshasa is not a story that reveals itself easily. What excited me was the silence in the narrative, the pauses, the unanswered questions, and the emotional weight carried by the character. Hanmappa is a man torn between duty and belief, and the trailer gives a glimpse of that conflict without giving anything away.”

Producer Tharun Sudheer added, “From the very beginning, we wanted Raakshasa to feel rooted and unsettling rather than loud. The setting of North Karnataka, the folklore, and the psychological depth of the story make it unique. The trailer captures the mood of the series, where fear isn’t created by spectacle, but by what people choose to believe.”

Raakshasa promises a gripping narrative with stunning visuals, a deep narrative and stellar performances that will keep the audience hooked.

