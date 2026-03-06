Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Date And Time Revealed, Makers Drop New Intense Poster Featuring Ranveer Singh

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 announced the trailer release date and time with a new poster. Ranveer Singh-starrer will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Dhurandhar 2 trailer release date and time
Dhurandhar 2 trailer release date and time out Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The highly anticipated trailer for Dhurandhar 2 will be unveiled shortly.

  • The makers announced the trailer release date and time with a new poster.

  • Ranveer Singh-starrer will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Following the success of Dhurandhar (2025), everyone has been waiting with bated breath for the second instalment. Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 - The Revenge is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Ahead of the film's release, the makers on Friday (March 6) announced the trailer release date and time with a new poster. Here are the details.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer release date and time

Dhurandhar 2 trailer announcement came with a new poster featuring Ranveer Singh with a gun. It will be out on Saturday (March 7) at 11.01 am.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Singh wrote, "Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM" and added, "#DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam (sic)."

Here's the post.

Dhurandhar 2 won't release on Netflix - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's Espionage Sequel Won't Premiere On Netflix Post-Theatrical Release? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will carry forward the sequel with a darker narrative. Ranveer as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, will be the Sher-E-Baloch, ruling Lyari. After killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first part, he is on a mission to dismantle the terrorist gang in Pakistan. He will seek revenge against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), a ruthless ISI officer, Bade Sahab (whose identity is yet be revealed) and others.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $330K Mark In The US Ahead Of March Release
Yash's Toxic Teaser Release Date - Instagram
Toxic Teaser Release Date Announced As Yash Turns Self-Destructive In New Poster
Dhurandhar 2 teaser out - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Returns To Action With A Vengeance
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 poster - Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh Unveils Fierce New Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release
Related Content

The advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 has kicked off in the United States, suggesting a promising start.  As per reports, Aditya Dhar's film has achieved a major milestone in pre-sales collections compared to its predecessor. It has already crossed the $330K mark in the US.

The film instalment collected Rs 838.5 crore in the domestic market, and made a gross collection of Rs 1,305.35 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $330K Mark In The US Ahead Of March Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Along with Singh, Dhurandhar 2 will see R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, among others, reprising their roles.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  2. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  3. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  4. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  5. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  4. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

  5. The Stink Of Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Has Begun ‘Broad-Scale Wave’ Of Strikes On Tehran

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century