Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Date And Time Revealed, Makers Drop New Intense Poster Featuring Ranveer Singh

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will carry forward the sequel with a darker narrative. Ranveer as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, will be the Sher-E-Baloch, ruling Lyari. After killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first part, he is on a mission to dismantle the terrorist gang in Pakistan. He will seek revenge against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), a ruthless ISI officer, Bade Sahab (whose identity is yet be revealed) and others.