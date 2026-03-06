Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Date And Time Revealed, Makers Drop New Intense Poster Featuring Ranveer Singh

Summary of this article
The highly anticipated trailer for Dhurandhar 2 will be unveiled shortly.
The makers announced the trailer release date and time with a new poster.
Ranveer Singh-starrer will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.
Following the success of Dhurandhar (2025), everyone has been waiting with bated breath for the second instalment. Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 - The Revenge is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Ahead of the film's release, the makers on Friday (March 6) announced the trailer release date and time with a new poster. Here are the details.
Dhurandhar 2 trailer release date and time
Dhurandhar 2 trailer announcement came with a new poster featuring Ranveer Singh with a gun. It will be out on Saturday (March 7) at 11.01 am.
Sharing the announcement on social media, Singh wrote, "Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM" and added, "#DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam (sic)."
Here's the post.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge will carry forward the sequel with a darker narrative. Ranveer as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, will be the Sher-E-Baloch, ruling Lyari. After killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first part, he is on a mission to dismantle the terrorist gang in Pakistan. He will seek revenge against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), a ruthless ISI officer, Bade Sahab (whose identity is yet be revealed) and others.
The advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 has kicked off in the United States, suggesting a promising start. As per reports, Aditya Dhar's film has achieved a major milestone in pre-sales collections compared to its predecessor. It has already crossed the $330K mark in the US.
The film instalment collected Rs 838.5 crore in the domestic market, and made a gross collection of Rs 1,305.35 crore worldwide.
Along with Singh, Dhurandhar 2 will see R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, among others, reprising their roles.