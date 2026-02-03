Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Returns To Action With A Vengeance

The makers of Dhurandhar (2025) announced the sequel in the post-credit scene of the film. It will be released just three months after the previous instalment. The second part, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will hit the screens on March 19, 2026. On Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 teaser was unveiled, which sees Ranveer Singh's Hamza in a more intense avatar. He is in a vengeance mode, set to dismantle the terrosnetwork in Pakistan.