Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Returns To Action With A Vengeance

Dhurandhar 2 teaser sees Ranveer Singh's Hamza in a more intense avatar. He is in a vengeance mode, set to take down the enemy.

Garima Das
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 teaser out Photo: Jio Studios
Summary
  • The much-awaited Dhurandhar 2 teaser was unveiled today.

  • Ranveer Singh's Hamza is in a vengeance mode.

  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

The makers of Dhurandhar (2025) announced the sequel in the post-credit scene of the film. It will be released just three months after the previous instalment. The second part, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will hit the screens on March 19, 2026. On Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 teaser was unveiled, which sees Ranveer Singh's Hamza in a more intense avatar. He is in a vengeance mode, set to dismantle the terrosnetwork in Pakistan.

Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 teaser out

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote, "Yeh Naya Hindustan hai Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi Aur maarega bhi Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Now #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam (sic)."

Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 poster - Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh Unveils Fierce New Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Along with Ranveer, the espionage thriller also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

The first part follows Ranveer’s character, the secret agent for the R&AW, joins Rehman Dakait's (Khanna) gang in Lyari, Karachi, to gather information and find a terrorist network involving the ISI. In the climax, he kills Rehman and is set to take down the others, including Major Iqbal (Rampal) from the ISI. Dhurandhar 2 will also focus on Singh's back story. He was an Indian operative named Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The plot of the film is still under wraps but from the teaser, we get a hint that it will have higher stakes and a darker narrative.

Shazia Iqbal criticises Dhurandhar - Instagram
Dhadak 2 Director Shazia Iqbal Calls Dhurandhar 'Sinister' Film: Inciting Hate And Violence Is In Its DNA

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The first part of Dhurandhar hit the screens on December 5, and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, earning Rs 1300 crore worldwide. It is currently streaming on Netflix. The second part seems to be releasing on Jio Hotstar, as suggested by the poster, released earlier today. Interestingly, the music label has been shifted from Saregama to T-Series.

Published At:
