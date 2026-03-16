Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in a wall-writing campaign in Puducherry Puducherry, Feb 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in a wall-writing campaign ahead of the forthcoming Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections, in Puducherry on Saturday. (@AmitShah X ANI Photo) Puducherry Tamil Nadu India Photo: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in a wall-writing campaign in Puducherry Puducherry, Feb 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in a wall-writing campaign ahead of the forthcoming Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections, in Puducherry on Saturday. (@AmitShah X ANI Photo) Puducherry Tamil Nadu India Photo: ANI