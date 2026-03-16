Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

Summary of this article
Politics in Puducherry is shaped by alliances between regional and national parties
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy leads the All India N.R. Congress with NDA support
Rising influence of Hindutva organisations, especially around Auroville, raises concerns
Puducherry, a Union Territory (UT) and one of India’s top tourist destinations, is constantly demanding statehood. The UT is set to poll for Assembly elections on April 9.
The Puducherry Legislative Assembly has 30 elected seats, with a party or coalition needing 16 seats to form a majority. Under the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Union Government can nominate up to three members to the Assembly. This provision has often influenced the balance of power in the Union Territory’s politics.
N. Rangaswamy is the current Chief Minister of Puducherry, leading the All India N.R. Congress with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Puducherry on March 1, 2026, laying the foundation for development projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore. Addressing a public meeting, he expressed confidence that the NDA will retain power in the upcoming Assembly elections, highlighting the “double-engine” partnership for accelerated development and welfare delivery.
Politics in Puducherry is shaped by alliances between regional and national parties, including the All India N.R. Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Indian National Congress. Coalition politics and shifting alliances are common due to the small Assembly size, making governments vulnerable to defections and resignations.
There is recurring conflict between the elected government and the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor over administrative powers and governance decisions. Electoral debates often focus on employment, tourism-driven economic growth, welfare schemes, and urban infrastructure. The neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu also influences Puducherry’s electoral dynamics.
The demand for statehood has intensified due to repeated conflicts between the elected government. Lieutenant Governor. N. Rangaswamy recently warned that his party could consider boycotting elections if statehood is not addressed. Over the years, multiple resolutions seeking statehood have passed in the Assembly, reflecting a long-standing political demand across parties. Leader say that full statehood would give the elected government greater authority to implement policies and development programmes without Union government interference.
Another key political issue is the growing influence of Hindutva-aligned organisations, particularly around Auroville, an international township. Critics argue that proposed development plans and governance changes could reshape Auroville’s secular and global ethos.