KS Bharat Announces Retirement From International Cricket After Seven-Test Career With India

KS Bharat announced his retirement from international cricket after representing India in seven Tests
The Andhra wicketkeeper-batter scored 221 Test runs and effected 19 dismissals (18 catches and 1 stumping)
Bharat remains the first wicketkeeper in Ranji Trophy history to score a triple century
KS Bharat’s international cricket journey has come to an end. The Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter announced his retirement from international cricket on June 4, 2026, bringing the curtain down on a career that saw him realize a dream shared by his entire family. In an emotional message posted on social media, Bharat reflected on the sacrifices and support that helped him reach the highest level of the game.
While his stint with Team India was brief, Bharat earned widespread respect for his perseverance. For years, he remained on the fringes of the national setup, serving as a backup wicketkeeper and waiting patiently for an opportunity. When the chance finally arrived, he represented India with pride, becoming another success story from Andhra cricket.
KS Bharat Bids Farewell After Fulfilling Lifelong Dream
At 32 years of age, Bharat has decided to step away from international cricket after playing seven Test matches for India between 2023 and 2024. His retirement announcement highlighted the role of his family, stating that the dream of playing for India was one shared by all four members of the household. The wicketkeeper-batter thanked his parents, coaches, teammates, and supporters for standing by him throughout his journey.
Before earning his India cap, Bharat built an impressive domestic resume. He became the first wicketkeeper in Ranji Trophy history to score a triple century, an unbeaten 308 for Andhra Pradesh. His consistent performances in domestic cricket and India A tours eventually earned him a Test debut against Australia in Nagpur in February 2023.
Though competition from the likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Dhruv Jurel limited his opportunities, Bharat remained a dependable presence behind the stumps and was often praised for his wicketkeeping skills in challenging Indian conditions.
KS Bharat’s International Career Stats
Bharat represented India exclusively in Test cricket. Across seven Test matches, he scored 221 runs at an average of 20.09, with a highest score of 44. While he did not register a half-century or century, he contributed several useful lower-order knocks and maintained high standards with the gloves. Behind the stumps, he completed 18 catches and one stumping during his international career.
His first-class numbers tell a much bigger story. Bharat has accumulated 5,686 runs in 105 first-class matches at an average of 36.44, including 10 centuries and 32 fifties. In List A cricket, he scored 2,502 runs at 37.34 with eight hundreds, while in T20s he amassed 1,573 runs and 10 half-centuries. Those statistics underline the consistency that kept him in contention for national selection over the years.
India’s next red-ball assignment is a one-off Test against Afghanistan, where a new generation of players is expected to take center stage. As Indian cricket moves forward, Bharat’s story will remain a reminder that perseverance and patience can eventually turn even the longest-held dreams into reality.