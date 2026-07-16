Why Argentina Could Face FIFA Action After Beating England In World Cup Semifinal?

Argentina risk FIFA action over a Falklands banner after beating England 2-1
Players displayed "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" during post-match celebrations
FIFA fined Argentina in 2014 for the same political message
Argentina's thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal was quickly overshadowed by an off-field controversy that could invite disciplinary action from FIFA.
Moments after Lionel Scaloni's side booked a place in Sunday's final against Spain, several Argentina players celebrated with a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are Argentine"), reigniting one of football's most politically sensitive debates.
FIFA has yet to announce whether it will open formal disciplinary proceedings, but the incident has drawn widespread attention because the governing body's regulations prohibit political messages inside stadiums.
Political Message Overshadows Argentina's Semifinal Heroics
The celebrations came after Argentina produced a remarkable late turnaround in Atlanta. Anthony Gordon had given England the lead before Lionel Messi inspired another comeback, assisting Enzo Fernandez's 85th-minute equaliser and Lautaro Martinez's stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into a second successive World Cup final.
While the football dominated headlines initially, images of the banner quickly shifted the spotlight onto the long-running sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as Las Malvinas.
The issue carries significant historical weight. Britain and Argentina fought a 74-day war over the islands in 1982, with Britain retaining control while Argentina has continued to claim sovereignty. The political symbolism of the banner has therefore raised questions about whether Argentina breached FIFA's rules on political displays during official competitions.
Previous FIFA Action Adds to Argentina's Concerns
This is not the first time Argentina has faced scrutiny over the same message. In 2014, FIFA fined the Argentine Football Association after players displayed an identical banner before an international friendly, ruling that it violated regulations concerning political expression and team misconduct.
That precedent has fuelled speculation that sanctions, most likely in the form of a fine or disciplinary warning, could follow once again, although FIFA has not confirmed any investigation or punishment.
Argentina vice-president Victoria Villarruel added further political context after the match by posting on social media:
"It wasn't just another match."
She also wrote:
"The Falklands are Argentine. They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts."
Before kickoff, Villarruel had also declared the semifinal was "about putting the invaders in their place."
Scaloni Had Urged Football to Stay Separate From Politics
Ironically, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had attempted to distance the match from political issues during his pre-match press conference.
"The reality is that this is a football match. I can't mix things up, especially out of respect for what happened so many years ago. It was a very sad period in our history, and there isn't much we can do about it, that's the reality."
"Things are happening elsewhere in the world, and we criticise the existence of war. We certainly remember those people, of course. But it is a football match - we shouldn't confuse the two."
Whether FIFA decides the post-match celebrations crossed that line remains to be seen. For now, Argentina's focus shifts to Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, even as questions linger over whether the celebrations in Atlanta could carry consequences beyond the pitch.