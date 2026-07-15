FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: England-Argentina World Cup Rivalry Rekindled After 24 Years - In Pics
After their dramatic comeback victory over Switzerland, defending champions Argentina are gearing up for a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup semifinal against England at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on Thursday (12:30 am IST). Lionel Scaloni's side held its final training session in Kansas City on Tuesday before travelling for the blockbuster clash. Following the session, the Argentina coach addressed the media, dismissing suggestions that his team had underperformed and expressing gratitude to his players for guiding the defending champions into the semifinals. Asked about the significance of facing England given the history between the two nations, Scaloni acknowledged that it was a painful chapter in Argentina's past but stressed that the semifinal is simply a football match. He added that history and sport should not be conflated, insisting his team's focus remains solely on the challenge on the pitch.
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