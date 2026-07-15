FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: England-Argentina World Cup Rivalry Rekindled After 24 Years - In Pics

After their dramatic comeback victory over Switzerland, defending champions Argentina are gearing up for a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup semifinal against England at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on Thursday (12:30 am IST). Lionel Scaloni's side held its final training session in Kansas City on Tuesday before travelling for the blockbuster clash. Following the session, the Argentina coach addressed the media, dismissing suggestions that his team had underperformed and expressing gratitude to his players for guiding the defending champions into the semifinals. Asked about the significance of facing England given the history between the two nations, Scaloni acknowledged that it was a painful chapter in Argentina's past but stressed that the semifinal is simply a football match. He added that history and sport should not be conflated, insisting his team's focus remains solely on the challenge on the pitch.

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ARG vs ENG Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni speaks during a press conference on the eve of Argentina's World Cup semifinal soccer match against England, in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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ARG vs ENG Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, participates in a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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ARG vs ENG Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, jogs during in a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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ARG vs ENG Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Argentina's Lionel Messi, second right, participates in a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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ARG vs ENG Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, participates in a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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ARG vs ENG Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister speaks to the media before a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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ARG vs ENG Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul speaks to the media before a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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ARG vs ENG Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Argentina's Lionel Messi participates in a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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ARG vs ENG Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives at a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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ARG vs ENG Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Argentina's Lionel Messi participates in a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Erik S. Lesser
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