Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Semi-Final Matches?

Alexander Zverev defeated wildcard Arthur Fery by 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 in the first semi-final to reach his maiden final
World No.1 Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic to straight sets to enter his consecutive Wimbledon final
Zverev will be up against defending champion Sinner in the final on Sunday, July at the Centre Court
Day 12 of Wimbledon 2026 promised blockbuster semifinals, with top seed Jannik Sinner taking on Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, who was chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, while Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev faced surprise British wildcard Arthur Fery. However, both matches turned out to be straightforward affairs as the finalists were decided.
Earlier in the day, second seed Alexander Zverev put a break on the dream run of Arthur Fery with a dominant 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 win to become the first German to book a place in the men's singles final of Wimbledon since Boris Becker in 1995.
Later in the most anticipated match of the day, defending champion Jannik Sinner outclassed Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in three straight sets to book a final date with Zverev.
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Jannik Sinner def. Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is now just one win away from defending his Wimbledon crown after brushing aside seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.
The victory extended Sinner's winning streak at the All England Club to 13 matches, tying him for the 13th-longest unbeaten run by a man in Wimbledon history. It also marked the second consecutive year that Djokovic's campaign ended at the semifinal stage against the Italian.
Sinner delivered a near-flawless serving performance, firing 14 aces without committing a single double fault. The top seed won an impressive 87% of his first-serve points (40/46) and faced just one break point throughout the match, which he saved with ease.
Alexander Zverev def. Novak Djokovic 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4
Alexander Zverev marched into his maiden Wimbledon final with a 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 over Arthur Fery, putting a stop to his inspiring journey in the tournament. Ferry enjoyed the support of the home court as he was greeted by a raucous cheer while entering the court.
The 23-year-old Briton never made it past the second round of any Grand Slam and became only the fourth Wildcard ever to reach the top four of Wimbledon. However, the semifinals marked the end of his journey as Zverev capitalized on the Brit's errors in the first-set tie-break and followed it with relentless aggression from the baseline in the second and third sets.
The 25-time tour-level champion relied on his powerful first serve and deep returns to stay in control throughout the match, overpowering the shorter-statured Fery, who received a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked off the court. The German optimized his powerful first serve and deep return to get an upper hand over Ferry throughout the match.