Spain Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Quarter-Final Clash At Los Angeles Stadium

Spain vs Belgium Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the defensive fortress of Luis de la Fuente’s squad to the explosive threat of Rudi Garcia’s Red Devils, Spain and Belgium collide at Los Angeles Stadium to seize a spot in the semi-finals. With France awaiting the winner, Spain arrive boasting an impenetrable, record-breaking defense that has yet to concede. Conversely, Belgium’s resilient side, fresh off a clinical 4–1 win over the USA, must overcome key midfield absences to break through the Spanish press. Kevin De Bruyne must orchestrate a masterclass to unlock a backline anchored by Unai Simón, while La Roja’s creative talents, Lamine Yamal and Pedri, hunt for the breakthrough. It’s a continental clash where tactical discipline meets high-octane firepower in a battle for survival. See the best photos from the ESP vs BEL football match here:

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Spain Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Spanish and Belgian flags are seen during the teams presentation before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Marcio Sanchez/AP Photo
1/19
Fans hold up Spanish flags as they watch warmups before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood,
Fans hold up Spanish flags as they watch warmups before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood, Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/19
A supporter cheers before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles
A supporter cheers before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles Gregory Bull/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/19
A fan cheers during warmups before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
A fan cheers during warmups before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/19
Actor Javier Bardem waits for the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Actor Javier Bardem waits for the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Gregory Bull/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/19
Belgium fans, one holding a placard, wait for the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Belgium fans, one holding a placard, wait for the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/19
Spains Lamine Yamal (19) warms up for the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) warms up for the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Marcio Sanchez/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/19
Belgiums Kevin De Bruyne (7) warms up before the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne (7) warms up before the start of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/19
Spain squad pose before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Spain squad pose before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Gregory Bull/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/19
Spains Alex Baena (25) runs ahead with the ball during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Spain's Alex Baena (25) runs ahead with the ball during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/19
Spains Marc Cucurella (24) blocks shot by Belgiums Charles De Ketelaere (17) during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Spain's Marc Cucurella (24) blocks shot by Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Marcio Sanchez/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/19
Spains Fabian Ruiz (8) reacts after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Spain's Fabian Ruiz (8) reacts after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood AP Photo/Andre Penner
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/19
pains Fabian Ruiz (8) scores their opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
pain's Fabian Ruiz (8) scores their opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Gregory Bull/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/19
Spains Fabian Ruiz (8) scores first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Spain's Fabian Ruiz (8) scores first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Marcio J. Sanche/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/19
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) reacts after Spains Fabian Ruiz (8) scored the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) reacts after Spain's Fabian Ruiz (8) scored the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/19
Belgiums Charles De Ketelaere (17) celebrates scoring their first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood,
Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) celebrates scoring their first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood, Gregory Bull/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/19
Spains Lamine Yamal (19) takes a free kick during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) takes a free kick during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/19
Belgiums Charles De Ketelaere (17) scores his sides opening goal as Spains Pau Cubarsi (22) and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) defend during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) scores his side's opening goal as Spain's Pau Cubarsi (22) and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) defend during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/19
Belgiums Charles De Ketelaere (17), second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17), second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/19
Belgiums Charles De Ketelaere (17) scores their first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood
Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) scores their first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Marcio J. Sanchez/AP Photo
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories