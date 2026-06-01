Spain Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Quarter-Final Clash At Los Angeles Stadium
Spain vs Belgium Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the defensive fortress of Luis de la Fuente’s squad to the explosive threat of Rudi Garcia’s Red Devils, Spain and Belgium collide at Los Angeles Stadium to seize a spot in the semi-finals. With France awaiting the winner, Spain arrive boasting an impenetrable, record-breaking defense that has yet to concede. Conversely, Belgium’s resilient side, fresh off a clinical 4–1 win over the USA, must overcome key midfield absences to break through the Spanish press. Kevin De Bruyne must orchestrate a masterclass to unlock a backline anchored by Unai Simón, while La Roja’s creative talents, Lamine Yamal and Pedri, hunt for the breakthrough. It’s a continental clash where tactical discipline meets high-octane firepower in a battle for survival. See the best photos from the ESP vs BEL football match here:
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