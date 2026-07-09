Outlook Explains | Why Indonesia's Free Meals Programme Is Facing Allegations of Corruption

Long before prosecutors launched their investigation, the World Bank had identified institutional gaps that could complicate the rollout of the country's wider nutrition strategy. In its May 2025 Implementation Support Mission, the Bank acknowledged Indonesia's progress in accelerating stunting reduction but noted that several measures aimed at strengthening accountability remained incomplete. These included delays in finalising updated regulations governing stunting reduction, monitoring and evaluation frameworks, and systems for budget tagging and expenditure tracking. The report also found that coordination between implementing agencies at both the national and subnational levels continued to require improvement, rating overall programme implementation as "Moderately Satisfactory."