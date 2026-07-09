Outlook Explains | Why Indonesia's Free Meals Programme Is Facing Allegations of Corruption

Indonesia's Free Meals Programme faces corruption allegations after senior officials were arrested
The MBG scheme aims to provide nutritious meals to nearly 90 million beneficiaries
Investigators allege procurement irregularities and manipulated partner selection processes
The government says the nutrition programme will continue despite the ongoing investigation
When President Prabowo Subianto assumed office, one of his signature promises was to ensure that Indonesian children received at least one nutritious meal every school day. The Free Nutritious Meals (Makan Bergizi Gratis or MBG) programme was conceived as a nationwide intervention to tackle child malnutrition, reduce stunting, improve educational outcomes and strengthen Indonesia's human capital over the long term.
According to Indonesia's Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the programme seeks to provide nutritious meals to schoolchildren while also reaching pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and young children during their critical developmental years. The government has described the initiative as an investment in improving children's health, cognitive development and academic performance, arguing that better nutrition is directly linked to stronger learning outcomes and future productivity.
The programme's scale reflects those ambitions. Once fully implemented, it is expected to serve nearly 90 million beneficiaries, making it one of the world's largest publicly funded school nutrition programmes.
Beyond its public health objectives, Jakarta has also presented the programme as an economic policy. The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has argued that the initiative will stimulate local food supply chains, create employment opportunities, strengthen demand for agricultural produce and contribute to inclusive economic growth. Officials have described MBG as a long-term investment in both human capital and Indonesia's broader economic development strategy.
The programme is expected to cost around US$28 billion through 2029, underscoring both its political significance and the enormous administrative challenge of delivering millions of meals every day across an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands.
Why Nutrition Has Become A National Priority
Indonesia has made steady progress in improving child nutrition over the past decade, but malnutrition remains one of its most pressing public health challenges.
According to the World Bank's Investing in Nutrition and Early Years Second Phase Programme implementation support mission, the country's stunting rate among children under five declined from 30.8% in 2018 to 19.8% in 2024. The government has set an ambitious target of reducing stunting further to 14.2% by 2029, before eventually reaching 5% by 2045, recognising nutrition as a central pillar of its "Golden Indonesia 2045" vision.
The Free Nutritious Meals programme was introduced alongside these wider efforts rather than replacing them. Indonesia has expanded interventions aimed at preventing acute malnutrition, improving maternal nutrition and strengthening community-based healthcare, while attempting to address what UNICEF describes as the country's "triple burden" of malnutrition, undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and rising obesity.
UNICEF's Indonesia Annual Report 2025 highlights the progress already made through these initiatives. Between 2021 and 2025, the Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition programme expanded to 78% of districts across UNICEF's focus provinces, while more than 7.6 million children under five were screened for malnutrition and over 36,500 severely wasted children were referred for treatment. The report also notes that nutrition programmes reached 13.4 million adolescent girls through weekly iron and folic acid supplementation, strengthening interventions before pregnancy.
UNICEF has also provided technical support to several of President Prabowo's priority programmes, including the Free Nutritious Meals initiative. Its 2025 report notes that the agency worked with the Indonesian government to strengthen nutrition systems, generate evidence and improve implementation capacity, while supporting the establishment of Indonesia's first national centre of excellence for the programme.
These broader nutrition gains explain why the MBG programme was widely viewed as a landmark welfare initiative. By combining school meals with existing maternal and child nutrition programmes, the government hoped to accelerate improvements in child health while supporting educational attainment and long-term economic productivity.
What Triggered The Controversy?
The programme's rollout, however, has been overshadowed by allegations of corruption at the very agency responsible for implementing it.
On 2 June, President Prabowo dismissed National Nutrition Agency (BGN) chief Dadan Hindayana, replacing him as part of what the State Secretariat described as an effort to accelerate implementation of the programme and strengthen governance. In announcing the leadership change, State Secretary and Presidential Spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said the decision followed an evaluation of the agency's performance, with particular emphasis on improving coordination, food quality and compliance with operational standards.
Less than twenty-four hours later, Indonesian prosecutors arrested Hindayana along with Sony Sonjaya, Deputy Head of the Nutrition Provision Division, and Lodewyk Pusung, Deputy Head of Organisational Development and Institutional Relations.
According to Indonesia's Attorney General's Office, investigators named the three officials as suspects after gathering what they described as sufficient evidence of alleged corruption in the management of the Free Nutritious Meals programme during the 2025–2026 period.
Investigators allege that foundations responsible for implementing the programme at schools were approved despite failing to meet eligibility requirements after the agency's partner verification system was manipulated. Prosecutors also alleged that some of these organisations received incentives worth billions of rupiah each day, while investigators continue calculating potential losses to the state.
The arrests followed months of growing criticism surrounding the programme. Besides concerns over its cost, AP reported that several schools experienced incidents of food poisoning linked to meals distributed under the scheme, prompting fresh scrutiny over food safety standards and oversight.
Governance Challenges Beyond The Arrests
While the arrests have dominated headlines, the controversy has also drawn attention to broader governance challenges associated with implementing one of Indonesia's largest welfare programmes.
Long before prosecutors launched their investigation, the World Bank had identified institutional gaps that could complicate the rollout of the country's wider nutrition strategy. In its May 2025 Implementation Support Mission, the Bank acknowledged Indonesia's progress in accelerating stunting reduction but noted that several measures aimed at strengthening accountability remained incomplete. These included delays in finalising updated regulations governing stunting reduction, monitoring and evaluation frameworks, and systems for budget tagging and expenditure tracking. The report also found that coordination between implementing agencies at both the national and subnational levels continued to require improvement, rating overall programme implementation as "Moderately Satisfactory."
Although the World Bank assessment was not directed at the Free Nutritious Meals programme itself, many of the governance issues it highlighted—including monitoring, accountability and coordination across multiple institutions—mirror the challenges now confronting the National Nutrition Agency.
The scale of the programme compounds those difficulties. Delivering millions of meals every school day requires coordination between central ministries, provincial governments, district administrations, schools, food suppliers, community organisations and thousands of local implementation partners. Ensuring that procurement remains transparent, food quality is maintained and beneficiaries are accurately identified presents an enormous administrative task.
That complexity has become central to the current investigation. Prosecutors allege that the agency's partner verification system was manipulated, allowing ineligible foundations to participate in programme delivery despite failing to satisfy official requirements. If proven, the allegations would point to weaknesses not in the programme's objectives, but in the systems designed to oversee its implementation.
Food safety has also emerged as a concern. According to AP, several incidents of food poisoning linked to meals distributed under the programme prompted public criticism and raised questions over quality control. Following the leadership change, the State Secretariat said improving governance and ensuring compliance with standard operating procedures—including food quality standards—would be priorities under the agency's new leadership.
What Happens Next?
Despite the corruption investigation, President Prabowo's government has insisted that the programme itself will continue.
Following the leadership reshuffle, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said public services should not be disrupted and emphasised that the government's commitment to the Free Nutritious Meals programme remained unchanged. The administration has maintained that improving children's nutrition, strengthening learning outcomes and investing in Indonesia's future workforce continue to be central national priorities.
Those objectives remain supported by Indonesia's broader nutrition strategy. UNICEF's Indonesia Annual Report 2025 notes that sustained investments in child nutrition, stronger health systems and evidence-based policymaking have contributed to measurable improvements in child health over recent years. The agency also argues that strengthening national systems—rather than relying solely on individual programmes—will be critical to sustaining those gains.
For Indonesia, therefore, the investigation represents more than a corruption case involving senior officials. It is an early test of whether one of the country's most ambitious social welfare initiatives can maintain public confidence while expanding at unprecedented speed.
The programme's underlying rationale remains largely unchanged. Indonesia continues to face the challenge of reducing child malnutrition and stunting while improving educational outcomes for millions of children. Yet the allegations against the National Nutrition Agency underscore that the success of a programme of this scale will depend not only on political commitment and funding, but also on robust procurement systems, transparent oversight, effective inter-agency coordination and consistent monitoring.
As investigators continue examining the alleged manipulation of programme partners and calculating potential losses to the state, the future debate may extend beyond the conduct of individual officials. It is likely to centre on whether Indonesia can strengthen the governance structures needed to ensure that one of its largest public welfare programmes delivers on its promise of improving child nutrition while safeguarding public funds.