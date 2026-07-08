Pakistan Expands Search For Missing K2 Airways Cargo Plane As Rough Seas Hamper Rescue Effort

Chaotic Final Minutes

The final minutes of Flightradar24's tracking data appeared chaotic, showing the plane plunging about 5,000 feet in less than a minute before soaring about 6,000 feet in 30 seconds and then entering a catastrophic dive from 36,550 feet. The last transmitted data point placed the aircraft at 1,100 feet above sea level, with a vertical rate of minus 22,400 feet per minute at about 400 kilometres per hour, an extremely steep and abnormal rate of descent.