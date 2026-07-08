In Photos: Monsoon Downpour Brings Delhi NCR to a Standstill

Torrential rain lashed Delhi-NCR, inundating roads, disrupting traffic, and causing waterlogging across several parts of the region. This photo gallery captures flooded streets, stranded commuters, traffic snarls, and the challenges posed by the intense monsoon showers, offering a glimpse into how heavy rainfall brought normal life to a halt.

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Delhi NCR rain and Delhi monsoon update
Vehicles move near a caved-in section of a road following monsoon rains, in Gurugram, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Gurgaon waterlogging
A school bus stuck in a waterlogged road after monsoon rains, in Gurugram, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Noida traffic updates
Vehicles ply on a road amid rain, in Noida, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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delhi traffic jam
Vehicles stuck in traffic on the Barapullah flyover after monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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South delhi waterlogging
Commuters cover themselves amid rainfall, at Nizamuddin, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Gurugram flooding
Commuters wade through a severely waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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NH48 waterlogging
A vehicle wades through a severely waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Golf Course Road traffic jam
Vehicles stuck in traffic on the Delhi–Gurgaon Expressway after monsoon rains, in Gurugram, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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New Delhi rain
People cover themselves amid rainfall, at India Gate, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Heavy traffic jam affected due to waterlogging
Heavy traffic jam affected due to waterlogging folllowing heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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