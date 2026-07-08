In Photos: Monsoon Downpour Brings Delhi NCR to a Standstill
Torrential rain lashed Delhi-NCR, inundating roads, disrupting traffic, and causing waterlogging across several parts of the region. This photo gallery captures flooded streets, stranded commuters, traffic snarls, and the challenges posed by the intense monsoon showers, offering a glimpse into how heavy rainfall brought normal life to a halt.
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