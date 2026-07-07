Hafiz Saeed: The Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Now At The Centre Of The NIA's Pahalgam Case

Announcing the supplementary chargesheet, the NIA said Saeed had been charged in his individual capacity as well as in his role as the chief of the banned LeT and its active proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF). The agency has invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), accusing him of waging war against India and hatching a cross-border conspiracy. It said the latest filing, submitted before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, is a continuation of its earlier 1,597-page chargesheet and contains evidence gathered through scientific investigation and on-ground examination.