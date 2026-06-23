Who Is Saeed Khan ‘Gabbar’? The Man Who Went From Jail To The Maharashtra Legislature

Saeed Khan, known by his street name ‘Gabbar’, won the Parbhani-Hingoli MLC seat, representing Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).
His candidature is controversial: election affidavits filed with the Election Commission reveal a pending money laundering case under (PMLA).
His rise reflects a broader pattern in Indian politics where candidates with criminal cases are fielded by major parties for electoral gains, raising fresh questions about political accountability.
When the results of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) elections were declared on June 22, 2026, one name stood out above the rest: Saeed Khan, popularly known as ‘Gabbar’.
A social worker-turned-politician from the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, Khan won the Parbhani-Hingoli Local Authorities constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket, becoming one of the more controversial entrants to the state’s upper house.
His victory is being scrutinised because of the shadow of legal cases that have dogged his political career. Here is everything you need to know about the man who has gone from being arrested to being a legislator.
Why Is He Called ‘Gabbar’?
The nickname ‘Gabbar’ is a reference to the iconic villain from the 1975 Bollywood classic Sholay, a character known for his fearsome reputation and iron grip over his territory. In the political landscape of Parbhani district, the moniker stuck to Saeed Khan because of his reputation as a street-smart, formidable operator.
The name is not merely a nickname, it appears on his official election affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India. Khan Saeed (Gabbar) is how he has formally identified himself in election documents. Locals in Pathri and surrounding areas of Parbhani district refer to him simply as ‘Gabbar Bhai’.
How Did He Enter Politics?
Saeed Khan, 45, is a native of the Pathri constituency in Parbhani district, the heartland of Marathwada. He describes himself as a social worker and farmer.
Khan was considered a close assosciate of Former Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali, it is from there that he made his foray into politics.
In 2021, he was arrested by the ED in connection with financial irregularities in a trust headed by Gawali. After spending 9 months in jail Khan was released on Bail in 2022. Soon, he joined the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena. There he cultivated a close relationship with the then Chief Minister.
However, his relationship with the party was not without friction. In October 2024, Khan resigned from the Shiv Sena after claiming he was denied a ticket for the Pathri assembly seat. He contested the 2024 assembly election instead on a Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) ticket but was unsuccessful.
His reconciliation with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) following that episode paved the way for his MLC candidature.
What Cases Was He Linked To?
According to the self-declared affidavit filed by Khan with the Election Commission of India during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, he disclosed one pending criminal case. The case relates to charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Khan has not been convicted in this case, and no charges have been formally framed as per the affidavit.
His declared assets, as of the 2024 affidavit, stand at over ₹12.3 crore, with liabilities of approximately ₹4.09 crore. His movable and immovable properties include agricultural land in Parbhani, commercial and residential buildings, a Ford Endeavour, an Innova, and a JCB machine. He has declared income from agriculture and rent.
How Did He Become An MLC?
The June 2026 Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections were held across 17 seats, with voting taking place on June 18 and results declared on June 22. Of the 17 seats, six were won unopposed by Mahayuti candidates.
Saeed Khan, the Mahayuti-backed Shiv Sena nominee, defeated Vivek Navandar of Shiv Sena (UBT) by a margin of 83 votes, according to official results.
The elections follow a preferential voting system, where a candidate must cross 50 percent of valid votes plus one to win. Cross-voting by members from opposition parties played a significant role across multiple constituencies in the state, with the Opposition MVA alleging the ruling alliance deployed both money and muscle power.
Why His Election Is Making Headlines
Saeed Khan’s victory has drawn attention for multiple reasons. First, his unique nickname alone signals the kind of street-level political persona that the leader projects.
Second, his arrest by the ED, subsequent release, and then immediately joining the ruling dispensation has led to questions being raised upon the methods used to recruit him.
Khan’s fielding can seen as part of the Shinde Sena’s strategy of projecting Muslim faces in Marathwada’s mixed-constituency seats to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional Hindu nationalist base.
For those who have followed Khan’s rise in Parbhani’s local body politics, his ascent to the Vidhan Parishad is not entirely surprising. A man who spent years cultivating relationships with local councillors, gram panchayat members, and municipal representatives across Parbhani and Hingoli districts has now leveraged that network into a seat in Maharashtra’s upper house.