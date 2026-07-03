Ayodhya Temple Donations Row: Uddhav Thackeray Announces Statewide ‘Ram Raksha’

Uddhav Thackeray has announced a statewide ‘Ram Raksha’ protest in Maharashtra from July 5 against alleged misuse of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations.
Thackeray described the agitation as a movement to protect devotee faith and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.
The move is seen as an attempt by Shiv Sena (UBT) to corner the BJP on the sensitive Ram Temple issue and regain support among Hindu voters.
In a sharp political move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a statewide ‘Ram Raksha’ protest starting July 5 in response to the growing controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in donations made for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray expressed strong displeasure over reports of large-scale land purchases and financial dealings linked to political families in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He said that funds donated by lakhs of devotees for the construction and upkeep of the Ram Temple must be used with complete transparency and sanctity.
“Devotees from every corner of the country, including Maharashtra, have contributed selflessly with devotion for Lord Ram. If their hard-earned money and faith are being misused or diverted, it is the duty of every Hindu to raise their voice. This is not politics — this is Ram Raksha,” Thackeray asserted.
The ‘Ram Raksha’ protest will be held across all districts of Maharashtra from July 5. Shiv Sena (UBT) workers will organise demonstrations, street corner meetings, public gatherings, and signature campaigns. The party has also planned to submit memorandums to district collectors demanding a high-level judicial or CBI inquiry into the management of Ram Temple donations.
Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement is being seen as a significant political strategy. By taking up the sensitive issue of Ram Temple donations, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is attempting to regain ground among Hindu voters while putting the BJP on the defensive. The party has accused the BJP of failing to protect the sanctity of the temple and the donations received in the name of Lord Ram.
The BJP has rejected the allegations as politically motivated and claimed that all financial transactions related to the temple are transparent and properly audited. However, the opposition has stepped up its attack, with several parties supporting Uddhav Thackeray’s call for a probe.
The controversy gained momentum after reports emerged of significant land purchases by the family of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his relatives in areas near new infrastructure projects announced by his government. While the core issue is centred in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Uddhav Thackeray has framed it as a larger moral and religious issue concerning the misuse of Hindu religious funds.
Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders said the protest is not just against financial irregularities but also against what they call the “commercialisation of faith.” The party plans to involve saints, religious organisations, and common devotees in the agitation.
The ‘Ram Raksha’ protest is expected to be one of the major opposition campaigns in Maharashtra in the coming weeks and could set the tone for future political battles in the state.
Political observers believe that Uddhav Thackeray’s aggressive stand on the Ram Temple issue is also aimed at consolidating his core Marathi-Hindu vote base ahead of future elections.
The Maharashtra government is yet to issue an official reaction to Uddhav Thackeray’s protest call.